Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

While still awaiting confirmation from the company's supervisory board, Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) has announced that Reform MP Deniss Boroditš is to take over as CEO of the Tallinn transport company, Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Centre) told ERR.

"The committee chose one candidate out of a pool of four strong candidates," Klandorf said. "The committee selected Deniss Boroditš to nominate before the supervisory board."

According to the deputy mayor, the committee's choice of candidate for CEO still awaits approval from the supervisory board, which is scheduled to convene in the second half of July.

Klandorf said that among the deciding factors in Boroditš' favor was his experience in leading a local government.

TLT sought a new CEO after longtime CEO Enno Tamm resigned following the eruption of a corruption scandal at the company earlier this spring.

A total of 18 applications were received for the position of CEO at the company, of which a committee shortlisted four candidates for interviews.

Boroditš was previously a member of the Centre Party, and served as deputy mayor of Tallinn from 2007-2011.