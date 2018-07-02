Justice minister recommends Tallinn use anti-corruption ISO standard

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) has recommended that the city of Tallinn implement the anti-corruption ISO standard translated into Estonian. The standard specifies requirements for the implementation and execution as well as the maintenance of an anti-corruption management system.

ISO 37001 is an internationally recognised management standard to prevent bribery and corruption.

"Considering the extensive problems with corruption in Tallinn, I'm submitting proposals for better prevention. Under the leadership of the Justice Ministry, an electronical corruption prevention and training environment is in the works for local governments," Reinsalu said.

"Among other things, it also includes instructional material for corruption prevention procedures in local governments, an aid for detecting corruption risks, and a test for checking officials' awareness of corruption," the minister added.

He also pointed to a recently completed internal control system to help both elected and hired local government officials to prevent corruption. This includes guidelines how an authority's internal control should pay attention as well as react to the issue.

"I also suggest to read through those guidelines carefully and improve the functioning of the internal control system in Tallinn," the minister wrote in his note to the mayor of Tallinn and the chairman of the Tallinn city council.

Reinsalu also called for the city's administration to familiarise with and implement the ISO standard translated into Estonian at the request of the Justice Ministry.