news

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Undeclared earnings in the ubiquitous paper envelope (picture is illustrative)
Undeclared earnings in the ubiquitous paper envelope (picture is illustrative) Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

More people in the business community in Estonia believe that wages are increasingly being paid in 'brown paper envelopes', ie. not being declared, than was the case a few years ago, according to a survey from the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI).

The survey, which polled entrepreneurs involved in the ECCI, found that this occurred across various sectors, where 'the share of those entrepreneurs who assess the proportion of the payment of envelope wages by companies within their sector to be higher than before is showing an upward trend,'' said Director General of the ECCI Mait Palts.

The worst offenders amongst the various sectors appear to be construction, accommodation and catering, according to the survey, with the arts, entertainment and leisure sectors close behind.

''Transport and storage was also highlighted, with 30% of those respondents working in that field putting the proportion of undeclared or 'envelope' payments as high as the 31-50% range,'' Palts continued.

A similar picture was painted by Director General of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) Valdur Laid, who said that ''we are working to ensure that the attitude toward the payment of 'envelope' wages is less favourable and that people sense that only thanks to the payment of taxes can we access such services as pensions, health insurance and education.''

''At the same time we are definitely also thinking about new possibilities which could help to fight the 'envelope' wage problem in a focussed manner in concrete fields,'' Laid went on.

On the subject of solutions to the problem, 68% of respondents thought it important to extend liability more to employees as well as employers.
The proportion of those respondents who supported the use of stronger measures in effectively combatting the issue had also risen.

''The discussion in cooperation with the representative associations of the various sectors also includes the solutions of online cash register systems, for instance, or responsibility also lying with the contracting authority within a contracting chain of construction," Laid said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

estonian chamber of commerce and industrycorruptionestonian tax and customs boardecci


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.05

Russian Embassy criticises Mikser's support of MH17 report

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Estonia should claim Gazprom damages says Reform Party leader

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

29.05

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

29.05

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

28.05

Expert: Savisaar not medically fit to stand trial

28.05

Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

BUSINESS
29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

29.05

Estonia's average monthly wage increases to €1,242

28.05

Simson to Cañete: Synchronisation should be done via two LitPol links

28.05

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:03

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

17:09

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

16:21

New contingent of Estonian peacekeepers arrives in Lebanon

15:55

Former President Ilves stresses need for united body to fight cyber warfare

14:53

Children performing with Soviet flags in Tallinn square spark criticism

13:49

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

12:44

Former Põlva council leader Igor Taro to take Eesti 200 to the provinces

11:44

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

10:48

Austrian president to arrive in Estonia on Wednesday

09:51

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

09:31

CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more Updated

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

29.05

Political deal on Baltic electricity synchronisation due in late June

29.05

Russian Embassy criticises Mikser's support of MH17 report

29.05

Eesti Energia acquires bio energy firm in third biggest Estonian deal ever

29.05

Seeder: We can't move forward with pulp mill plan in current form

29.05

Estonia should claim Gazprom damages says Reform Party leader

29.05

Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

29.05

Trump changes mind on Estonian war refugee son as US Ambassador to Estonia Updated

29.05

Ratas, Trudeau pave way for digital cooperation between Estonia, Canada

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: