Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

The Free Party of Estonia is putting forward former leader Artur Talvik as the Estonian parliament's (Riigikogu) new Anti-Corruption Select Committee leader. Since his predecessor in the role was new Free Party leader Andres Herkel, this amounts to effectively a second job swap between the two men, but still has to go through the necessary formalities.

Furthermore, as something of an anti-corruption pioneer, Talvik had previously served in the role in 2016 (being replaced by Herkel in fact).

Andres Herkel for his part has stated that the return of Talvik to the special committee can only be a good thing, and in any case will contribute to the higher visibility of anti-corruption work.

''Artur had previously been very effective in bringing various incidents to light, and this contributes to the creation of an anti-corruption atmosphere in society as a whole,'' he said.

''I hope that all the agreements made to date can stay in place and that Artur can get back to the role of head of the committee,'' Hekel went on.

The draft procedure is going ahead with the Board of the Riigikogu Constitutional Affairs Committee, and will in all likelihood be voted on in the session hall of the Riigkogu before the end of the Spring session in June.

Artur Talvik ran as an independent candidate in the 2011 elections, and again in 2015 (though under the Free Party listing that time). He became a full member of the party in March 2017, becoming leader soon after. He had previously worked as a film maker and producer.