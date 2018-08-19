Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

Speaking in an interview with ERR, former Free Party chairman and currently independent MP Artur Talvik said that he is in the process of forming a new political party that has set its sights on earning 25 mandates in the 101-seat Riigikogu next spring.

According to Talvik, a group of five people is already in the process of drawing up a modern political platform that would work differently than a political party, but still be established as a party according to the law.

He expressed hope that both people from outside of politics as well as current members of the Free Party and the Estonian Greens will join the new political movement, noting that key issues of the movements platform included the environment and an innovative economy.

Talvik did not share the current chairman's optimism about the future of the Free Party, saying he believed it was time for the party to close up shop.

"I have also been the chairman of that party, and seen developments from the inside, and the feud that has broken out there that now has absolutely nothing to do with me," he said. "I see no future prospects [for the party]. It's likely that no new people want to join the Free Party. It's of course a shame and sad, in that regard, as the Free Party's thoughts and platform ideas were very good and necessary for the Estonia of today. Unfortunately, the way things went, nobody was able to state these [ideas] clearly."

Describing the new movement, however, the MP stressed that it would essentially operate differently than other parties, and unite those who care about Estonia's future but are not interested in doing so within a political party. "And understand precisely that party food chains and party thinking are a drag on the development of Estonia," he added.

"The kind of people that prioritise pure nature and want an innovative and modern economy alongside it that also cares about the environment," Talvik described. "The kind of people that a want a state built up from the ground up, with strong communities and state benefits being distributed outside of Tallinn as well. The kind of people that Estonia's endurance is prioritised over business interests. In other words, the kind of state that would be a simple state. With little bureaucracy and few reguations. A simple, modern state for happy people."

Talvik declined to reveal the names of the other individuals involved for the time being, but did indicate that a name for the movement is in the works. He also noted that the legal process of establishing the movement as a political party was already underway.

"Anyone interested can get in touch with me," he added.