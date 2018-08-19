news

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Artur Talvik.
Artur Talvik. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Speaking in an interview with ERR, former Free Party chairman and currently independent MP Artur Talvik said that he is in the process of forming a new political party that has set its sights on earning 25 mandates in the 101-seat Riigikogu next spring.

According to Talvik, a group of five people is already in the process of drawing up a modern political platform that would work differently than a political party, but still be established as a party according to the law.

He expressed hope that both people from outside of politics as well as current members of the Free Party and the Estonian Greens will join the new political movement, noting that key issues of the movements platform included the environment and an innovative economy.

Talvik did not share the current chairman's optimism about the future of the Free Party, saying he believed it was time for the party to close up shop.

"I have also been the chairman of that party, and seen developments from the inside, and the feud that has broken out there that now has absolutely nothing to do with me," he said. "I see no future prospects [for the party]. It's likely that no new people want to join the Free Party. It's of course a shame and sad, in that regard, as the Free Party's thoughts and platform ideas were very good and necessary for the Estonia of today. Unfortunately, the way things went, nobody was able to state these [ideas] clearly."

Describing the new movement, however, the MP stressed that it would essentially operate differently than other parties, and unite those who care about Estonia's future but are not interested in doing so within a political party. "And understand precisely that party food chains and party thinking are a drag on the development of Estonia," he added.

"The kind of people that prioritise pure nature and want an innovative and modern economy alongside it that also cares about the environment," Talvik described. "The kind of people that a want a state built up from the ground up, with strong communities and state benefits being distributed outside of Tallinn as well. The kind of people that Estonia's endurance is prioritised over business interests. In other words, the kind of state that would be a simple state. With little bureaucracy and few reguations. A simple, modern state for happy people."

Talvik declined to reveal the names of the other individuals involved for the time being, but did indicate that a name for the movement is in the works. He also noted that the legal process of establishing the movement as a political party was already underway.

"Anyone interested can get in touch with me," he added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

artur talvik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

17.08

Narva City Council gets new chair, newly-seceded political grouping

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:20

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

17.08

Narva City Council gets new chair, newly-seceded political grouping

17.08

Estonia 200 could become fully-fledged party, says Kristina Kallas

16.08

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: