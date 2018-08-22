news

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Olga Ivanova in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
Olga Ivanova in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

MP Olga Ivanova, who quit the board of the Centre Party last Friday, announced on Wednesday that she has also left the coalition party's parliamentary group. MP Artur Talvik, who quit the Free Party in May and has since announced plans to form a new political party, has also left the Free Party parliamentary group.

"I submitted my resignation today, and as of today I am no longer a member of the [Centre] parliamentary group," Ivanova told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Ivanova, it was recent events in the Narva City Council that prompted her to leave both the party board and the party parliamentary group; she found that the Centre Party board had done an injustice to the city council members who were declared suspects in corruption earlier this month.

The MP said that going forward, she would vote in the Riigikogu according to her own conscience.

It is possible that the Centre Party congress to convene this winter will not throw Ivanova out of the party, and she may still run for the Riigikogu in next spring's elections as a member of the party.

Based on parliamentary group numbers, the government coalition has 52 votes left in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Opposition also loses one vote

MP and former Free Party chairman Artur Talvik confirmed to ERR that he reached an agreement with the Free Party parliamentary group and they parted ways amicably.

"We just had a meeting where we unanimously and amicably agreed that I would move forward as an independent and continue working in parallel with the Free Party," Talvik said, adding that there was no slamming of doors to speak of.

He noted that he himself was of the position that, given the circumstances, it would be honest of him to move forward as an independent MP.

Talvik said that he is continuing his work on establishing a new political party, adding that he was en route to a meeting on the subject in Tartu that is expected to last until late.

He declined, however, to indicate who would become the main drivers behind the new political force.

Talvik announced last Saturday that he intends to form a new political party that hopes to earn 25 seats in the Riigikogu elections next spring.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

free partyriigikoguolga ivanovaartur talvikcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:56

Motorcyclist killed in collision with Tallinn tram Updated

09:41

Former Estonian youth footballer on loan to Levski Sofia

00:10

Analyst: President aloof from politics in first term

21.08

Rene Tammist to be sworn in as new IT minister on Wednesday

21.08

EKRE only party to increase membership this year

21.08

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

21.08

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

21.08

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:54

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

21.08

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Olga Ivanova in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu.

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

MP Olga Ivanova, who quit the board of the Centre Party last Friday, announced on Wednesday that she has also left the coalition party's parliamentary group. MP Artur Talvik, who quit the Free Party in May and has since announced plans to form a new political party, has also left the Free Party parliamentary group.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:33

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

16:27

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva

15:35

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

14:42

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

13:39

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

12:55

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

11:44

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

11:07

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

10:56

Motorcyclist killed in collision with Tallinn tram Updated

09:41

Former Estonian youth footballer on loan to Levski Sofia

08:54

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

00:10

Analyst: President aloof from politics in first term

21.08

Estonian, Latvian governments hold joint sitting dedicated to centennials

21.08

Rene Tammist to be sworn in as new IT minister on Wednesday

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

EKRE only party to increase membership this year

21.08

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

21.08

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

21.08

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

21.08

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: