news

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Flag with Free Party logo.
Flag with Free Party logo. Source: Free Party
News

Fourteen members of the Free Party (Vabaerakond), including the party's chairman Andres Herkel, have asked for a week-long truce to give the governing board time to come to some agreement. The party had already seen calls from five party board members for the resignation of current leader Andres Herkel, and the actual resignation of board member Jaanus Ojangu.

The 14 members of the opposition party embroiled the current internal crisis said in a public statement that they have discussed the internal tensions affecting the party at length and have arrived at the conclusion that in the present upheaval, the board needs to be granted a week's 'ceasefire' in order to conclude agreements on how to move forward.

"We are calling on members of the party to not sign an appeal for the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting during that time," the Free Party's announcement says.

Despite Andres Herkel's statement to ERR a little over a week ago that there were no warring factions within the Free Party, former deputy chair of the party Jaanus Ojangu tendered his resignation at a meeting on Thursday and another board member, Vello Vainsalu stated his readiness to step down as well if it would help things get back on an even keel.

Mr. Herkel has consistently stated his view that he is open to, and indeed encourages, dialogue in diagnosing the nature and extent of the party's problems and that he would need to do this in any case before making public announcements on the Free Party's future.

Free Party seemingly hugely over-represented at Riigikogu compared with size

The Free Party had just 627 members as at 24 August, it is reported. This compares with over 12,000 reported for the opposition Reform Party, now the largest party in terms of number of seats (30) at the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu). Coalition majority party the Centre Party reports a membership level of close to 15,000. The current junior ruling coalition parties, the Social Democratic Party, and Isamaa/Res Publika, as well as opposition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) all report membership levels in the thousands, and even the unrepresented (in the Riigikogu) Estonian Green Party reports a membership level of above 1,000.

This surely makes the Free Party, with eight seats at the Riigikogu, unusually over-represented in terms of numbers of seats to members though naturally one does not have to be a party member to vote for any party. Moreover the number of Free Party members would presumably have been in free-fall some time between the 2015 general election, when it received 49,882 votes, and present.

The breakdown of ration of members to seats is here is as follows (data as claimed by parties themselves as at August 2018):

PartyNumber of Party Members Number of Seats in Riigikogu Ratio of Members/Seats
Centre14,83926570.7
Reform12,25330408.4
Isamaa8,72012726.7
EKRE8,39971199.9 
SDE5,82615388.4
Greens1,0230-
Free Party62778.4

*Three independent members of the Riigikogu make up the total of 101 seats, including former Free Party leader Artur Talvik, and Olga Ivanova who recently quit the Centre Party.

Thus we can see that not only EKRE and obviously the Greens, but even Reform are the most under-represented at the Riigikogu in proportion to party size, SDE somewhat better represented than average, and Centre fittingly enough at the median point.

Much of the Free Party's woes seem to stem from the resignation of former leader Artur Talvik earlier in the year, by Mr. Herkel's own admission. Mr. Talvik has already announced the formation of a new political party. This comes in addition to the formation of yet another new party, Estonia 200, as well as a regional breakaway group in Ida-Viru County being formed following a large number of councillors in Narva leaving the Centre Party in the wake of a corruption scandal. EKRE is the only established party which has seen an increase in membership in recent months; the others have all experienced a fall.

The next general elections in Estonia will take place on March 3, 2019. The Estonian parliamentary elections employ a proportional representation system where the country is divided into twelve multi-member constituencies. Seats are allocated using a variation of the D'Hondt system.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

free partyriigikoguandres herkel2019 riigikogu electionspolitical parties in estonia2019 estonian parliamentary electionsestonian elections 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
24.08

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

2018 Ancient Lights Night: Where to go, what to do

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

FEATURE
BUSINESS
24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Flag with Free Party logo.

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

Fourteen members of the Free Party (Vabaerakond), including the party's chairman Andres Herkel, have asked for a week-long truce to give the governing board time to come to some agreement. The party had already seen calls from five party board members for the resignation of current leader Andres Herkel, and the actual resignation of board member Jaanus Ojangu.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Allied training flights in Estonian airspace to continue

24.08

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: