EKRE only party to increase membership this year

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is the only Estonian political party that has grown its membership numbers so far this year, daily Postimees reported.

As of the end of 2017, EKRE's membership numbers totalled 8,231. By 17 August, that total had increased by 208 to 8,439 members.

At the same time, other larger parties saw their membership numbers shrink, including all three coalition parties; Pro Patria Party membership fell by 157 to 8,661, and the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) numbers fell by 81 to 5,800, while the Centre Party lost 11 members, with total membership currently at 14,789 members.

Of the opposition, the Reform Party's membership declined by 88 to 12,208, while Free Party numbers declined from 638 to 630 members.

Membership of the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens fell 52% to 1,005 members.

