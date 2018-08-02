news

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July ({{commentsTotal}})

News
EKRE's Mart and Martin Helme.
EKRE's Mart and Martin Helme. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Though the rating of the Reform Party is still the highest, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose to a record high in July, just 2% behind the second most popular party, the Centre Party.

The survey commissioned by the Baltic News Service and daily Postimees was carried out by pollster Kantar Emor at the end of July.

29.6% of respondents supported the Reform Party in July, which is their lowest result in approval ratings this year. In December their support stood at 27.8%, temporarily rising to 34.1% of voting age citizens in March this year.

Coming in second for July is the Centre Party, supported by 23.8% of respondents, the party's highest rating this year. Centre's last high was in November last year with 27%, when they were a full 5% ahead of Reform.

In July EKRE came in third for the first time with 21.8%. EKRE's rating has never been this high, the previous highest result of the party was in April, when 19.1% of respondents supported the party.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) was the fourth most popular party in July, garnering the support of 12.8% of respondents. SDE was supported by 13.5% of respondents the month before.

Fifth in popularity was Pro Patria with 5.3% of respondents expressing a preference for the party in July. The month before Pro Patria was supported by 6.6% of respondents.

The Free Party got 3.0 %, a total of 2.9% supported the Greens, 0.5% expressed a preference for the Estonian Independence Party, and 0.2% of respondents with a political preference were in favor of the People's Unity Party (RUE).

The answers of the people who expressed no preference were eliminated from the results to make them as comparable as possible to the outcome of a parliamentary election. The share of people who expressed no preference was 26.5% in July.

Kantar Emor interviewed 997 people between 24 and 30 July by way of using online interview forms.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

Culture
2019 Elections
