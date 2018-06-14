news

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) grew to 18%, while support for the two most popular parties, the opposition Reform and coalition Centre Party tied up again in June, it appears from the results of the nationwide survey commissioned by ERR's online news portal and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

If Riigikogu elections were to take place tomorrow, 28% percent of voters would vote for the Reform Party, while 27% would vote for the Centre Party.

Kaja Kallas was elected chairwoman of the Reform Party in April, as a result of which support for the party jumped to 33%. Since then, however, support for the popular opposition party has slowly waned again, to 30% in May and 28% in June.

Support for the Centre Party, meanwhile, has remained stable: at 27% in January and February, 26% from March through May, and 27% once again in June.

EKRE, meanwhile, has secured its position as third most popular party in Estonia, with support for it growing from 12% in January up to a new all-time high of 18% in June.

Support for the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE), meanwhile, remained stable at 9%, while the Pro Patria Party just barely met the election threshold of 5%.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratingsturu-uuringute as


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
13.06

Pentagon reaffirms US commitment to allies 'ironclad'

13.06

Local councils IT security entirely inadequate, National Audit Office finds

12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size

12.06

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

BUSINESS
13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

12.06

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) grew to 18%, while support for the two most popular parties, the opposition Reform and coalition Centre Party tied up again in June, it appears from the results of the nationwide survey commissioned by ERR's online news portal and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:49

June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

08:53

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Kaljulaid to work at University of Tartu Narva College while in town

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Justice Minister withdraws personal data protection bill from Riigikogu

13.06

Ministry wants all kindergartens to be at least partially Estonian-speaking

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Gallery: Dutch king visits Tallinn's Old Town

13.06

Pentagon reaffirms US commitment to allies 'ironclad'

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

13.06

Local councils IT security entirely inadequate, National Audit Office finds

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

12.06

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

12.06

Supervisory board endorses renaming of unemployment insurance fund

12.06

Gallery: Kaljulaid receives visiting Dutch king at Kadriorg

12.06

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

12.06

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

12.06

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

12.06

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: