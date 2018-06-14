June party ratings: Support for EKRE grows most, Reform and Centre tied

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) grew to 18%, while support for the two most popular parties, the opposition Reform and coalition Centre Party tied up again in June, it appears from the results of the nationwide survey commissioned by ERR's online news portal and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

If Riigikogu elections were to take place tomorrow, 28% percent of voters would vote for the Reform Party, while 27% would vote for the Centre Party.

Kaja Kallas was elected chairwoman of the Reform Party in April, as a result of which support for the party jumped to 33%. Since then, however, support for the popular opposition party has slowly waned again, to 30% in May and 28% in June.

Support for the Centre Party, meanwhile, has remained stable: at 27% in January and February, 26% from March through May, and 27% once again in June.

EKRE, meanwhile, has secured its position as third most popular party in Estonia, with support for it growing from 12% in January up to a new all-time high of 18% in June.

Support for the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE), meanwhile, remained stable at 9%, while the Pro Patria Party just barely met the election threshold of 5%.