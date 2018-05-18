news

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian political party' ratings
Estonian political party' ratings Source: (Anette Parksepp/ERR)
News

According to recent opinion polls, oppostion Reform Party (Reformierakond), though still the most popular party with the electorate, has seen a slight downturn in support, with junior coalition party, the left-leaning Social Democrats (Sotsiaaldemokraadid) heading in the opposite direction.

For most other parties the sitation has remained stable although the conservative IRL (Isamaa ja Res Publica) party, also in the coalition, have seen a slight improvement in its position too.

These developments have had the effect of stengthening the overall support of the coalition government to a 40% approval rating as against 48% for the opposition parties in total.

Whilst this gap is still large, it is an improvement for the government on April's polls where total support for the coalition government parties and opposition parties stood at 36% and 50% respectively (support for non-represented parties like the Greens acccount for much of the remainder).

The research, commissioned by ERR and conducted by market pollsters Turu-uuringute AS through the first half of May, revealed that Reform remained the most popular party in the land with 30% of those canvassed, though this was 3% down on the previous month.

If this continued it would reverse the trend set since late last year of a steady rise in popularity for Reform, from 22% of those polled by the same company in November 2017 to today's figure.

As noted Reform are not in the current coalition government, but hold the largest amound of seats of any party in the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) at present and elected a new leader, Kaja Kallas, in April.

Amongst the three parties that make up the coalition, the two junior parties, the Social Democrats and IRL have seen an upturn in fortunes. Both parties had hovered close to, or in IRL's case below, the electoral threshold of 5% in Turu-uuringute AS research in recent weeks; in other words were they to get the same proportion of support in an actual parliamentary election as they did in the polls they would not only be out of office but would have no parliamentary seats at all.

However, in the latest round of research, support for the Social Democrats had risen to 9% and IRL are back in the game at 5%.

The larger coalition party, The Centre Party (Keskerakond), from whose ranks the current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas comes, saw no change in support at 26% of respondees, a figure they have remained at for the last three months.

Of the remaining opposition parties, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) sees a support rating of 15% and the Free Party (Vabaerakond), who recently also elected a new leader, now dip below the threshold level at 3% of support.

This is actually lower than the Green Party's level of support (4% according to the research), a party with no seats in the current Parliament.

Turu-uuringute AS market research polls just over 1,00 people face-to-face on their political preferences, with a margin of error of +/- 3%. Twenty eight per cent of those interviewed stated that they were neutral, undecided/uninformed or do not wish to divulge their views. The research is conducted regularly to give a clear and up-to-date picture of the electoral support landscape in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

party ratingsestonian parliamentestonian governmentturu-uuringute as researchpolitical parties in estoniacoalition government in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:11

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

08:34

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

17.05

Police: 12,500 ID card certificates to be deleted due to security issue

17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

BUSINESS
17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:09

Tartu rail traffic to remain affected through weekend by Wednesday fire

16:05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

15:23

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

14:44

Tallinn sports centre boss resigns after corrpution probe

13:38

Coalition Government boosted by resurgence in Social Democrats' support

12:46

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

11:48

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

10:25

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

10:11

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

09:01

Number of museum visits in 2017 highest in history

08:34

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

17.05

Police: 12,500 ID card certificates to be deleted due to security issue

17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: