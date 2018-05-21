Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

Support for opposition Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and incumbent Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas as the next potential prime minister has tied.

According to a survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevahelt and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in May, 24% of the voting-age population each believed that Kallas and Ratas would be the best candidate for Estonia's next prime minister.

Two months ago, Kallas had an edge of 7%; last month, her lead on Ratas was 2%.

Among Estonian voters, Kallas was the most popular choice with the support of 28% of respondents, followed by Ratas with 19% and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme with 14% support.

Survey director Juhan Kivirähk noted that 13% percent of Reform Party voters would support Ratas as the next prime minister, while just 5% of Centre Party voters would support Kallas.

The number of undecided voters is also shrinking ahead of the Riigikogu election to take place in spring 2019.