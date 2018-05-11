Paper: Allocation of electoral spots in Reform likely to cause tension

The Reform Party, the largest political party currently in the opposition, has yet to officially release its electoral list ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election, however there is already friction when it comes to certain electoral districts, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

"What will be interesting to see is where former Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur will run or be made to run," said the paper (link in Estonian). "In the local elections held last fall, he ran in [Tallinn's] Mustamäe, where he earned 3,590 votes. The question is whether the top spot in Nõmme-Mustamäe will be given to Pevkur or Urmas Paet, who has considered the area his stronghold and who earned 3,391 votes in Nõmme in the local elections and 7,868 in the last Riigikogu election."

Considering what Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas has said about preferring to see more women in the running, however, Maris Lauri may also be a contender for the Nõmme-Mustamäe district.

EPL is also interested in seeing whether Siim Kallas, the honorary chairman of the party, will be running for a Riigikogu seat. As he cannot run in Harju or Rapla Counties due to his daughter Kaja, it would be in the interests of the party to have him run as the party's top pick for the Haabersti-Põhja-Tallinn-Kristiine electoral district. In the most recent local elections, Kaja Kallas earned 3,551 votes in Kristiine, and it is possible that the family name would make for a good sell. "This would create a huge internal conflict, however, because what would become of Kristen Michal then, whose electoral district this is?" the paper asked.

The most intriguing question, however, is who will be the party's top contender in Tallinn's populous Kesklinn-Pirita-Lasnamäe electoral district. "It would be logical for the electoral district's top pick to be Keit Pentus-Rosimannus," EPL wrote, adding, however, that Taavi Rõivas, who despite the scandals surrounding him last fall still earned 4,130 votes in the Kesklinn electoral district last fall, would in no way agree to this.