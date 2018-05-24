news

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid.
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Commenting on rumors that a plan exists to swap the current three-party government coalition for a new one led by the opposition Reform Party and Pro Patria this autumn, Centre Party Deputy Chairman Jaanus Karilaid said that such an unlikely scenario would benefit the Reform Party alone.

"Everybody but the Reform Party would be losing out," Karilaid was quoted by party spokespeople as saying.

According to him, the current government, headed by Centre Party Chairman Jüri Ratas, has been capable of constructive cooperation and carried out necessary reforms.

He noted that without Reform in the coalition, the current government has been able to implement important reforms, including making a strong contribution to cutting wait times to see a doctor, leave extra money in the hands of low- and average income earners, support Estonian agriculture as well as make a greater contribution to security than previous governments.

All other political parties as well as society in general would lose out with a change of government, Karilaid said. The only winner would be the Reform Party, which would be able to rid itself of the difficult position of an opposition force and start dividing jobs among themselves in order to ease internal tensions.

"After many years, there is at last a mutually respectful atmosphere in the Stenbock [House], where there are equal partners at the table, with equal voices and numbers of ministers," he described. "It is difficult to see any benefit for anyone in returning to the dictate of the Reform Party."

In Karilaid's opinion, the only logical-sounding option in talks about a change of government would be an alliance between Reform and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), without whom the creation of a functioning right-wing government would not be possible.

"EKRE has been acting like a branch of the Reform Party in the Riigikogu, which is why their alliance seems likely despite substantive differences over EU or cohabitation-related matters," he explained. "Unfortunately, there would be nothing for the voter to gain from such a government cobbled together ahead of the [2019] elections."

Daily Eesti Päevaleht in its Thursday edition published a report in which mostly unnamed sources in the Riigikogu were cited as predicting a change of government this autumn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

reform partyjaanus karilaidcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08:52

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

23.05

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

BUSINESS
23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid.

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

Commenting on rumors that a plan exists to swap the current three-party government coalition for a new one led by the opposition Reform Party and Pro Patria this autumn, Centre Party Deputy Chairman Jaanus Karilaid said that such an unlikely scenario would benefit the Reform Party alone.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:34

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

16:50

Tartu County opts for free public transport

16:04

Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

15:21

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

14:14

Estonian President visits war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

13:26

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

12:47

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

11:38

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

10:43

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

09:55

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

08:52

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

23.05

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

23.05

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: