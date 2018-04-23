news

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Reform Party Chairwoman Kaja Kallas flanked by Kert Valdaru and Jürgen Ligi. April 14, 2018.
Reform Party Chairwoman Kaja Kallas flanked by Kert Valdaru and Jürgen Ligi. April 14, 2018. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

Despite a four-percent drop in its rating, the opposition Reform Party has maintained a nearly ten-percent lead over the senior coalition member Center Party, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor this month.

If elections were to be held the next day, 30 percent of respondents to indicate a political preference would vote for the Reform Party, while another 21.6 percent would vote for Center.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) earned the support of 19.1 percent of respondents, while the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) earned the support of 10.6 percent.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens polled above the five-percent election threshold at 6.1 percent, while the opposition Free Party and coalition Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) tied just above it at 5.8 percent.

 "The Reform Party firmly maintains the lead with 30 percent, even though their support has declined somewhat, apparently due to voters with more random preferences changing their minds," said Kantar Emor survey director Aivar Voog. "In a breakdown by sociodemographics, a decline has occurred primarily among men and voters under the age of 35."

According to Voog, EKRE, whose rating exceeded 19 percent for the first time, is gaining on the Center Party, which is currently in second place. The increasingly popular opposition party is supported primarily by residents of small towns and rural areas.

"The Greens emerging at a level of six percent is exceptional; the last time they were at this level was more than seven years ago," he highlighted. "The next elections will indeed demonstrate whether this is a random fluctuation or something that is here to stay for a longer term. The Greens' rating is higher than average among ethnic Estonians, Tallinn residents, better off respondents as well as among students."

Voog noted that the aggregate rating of the three parties that comprise the ruling coalition — Center, SDE and IRL — totaled less than 40 percent for the fourth month running. "The parties of the ruling coalition are supported primarily by non-ethnic Estonians, Tallinn residents, women and pensioners," he added.

The aggregate rating of the three coalition parties fell 0.5 percent on month to 38 percent in April. As recently as in December, the coalition's rating totaled 44.5 percent.

The aggregate rating of the three opposition parties, meanwhile, totaled 60.7 percent.

A total of 908 citizens between the ages of 17-74 were surveyed online from April 12-18. 27 percent of respondents did not indicate a political preference; their responses were eliminated from the outcome to make the results as comparable as possible to the outcome of a Riigikogu election.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

irlreform partyekrefree partycenter partyparty ratingssdeestonian greenskantar emor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
22.04

Ilves: Estonia's IT success thanks to progressive adoption of laws, policy

21.04

Norway's crown prince, princess to visit Estonia next week

20.04

More than 15,000 troops to participate in largest Siil exercise yet

20.04

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations

20.04

President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

20.04

Stoltenberg: NATO not planning to increase military presence in Baltics

19.04

Estonia opens honorary consul office in Leeds

19.04

Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Cornelius dies at 93

BUSINESS
20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

20.04

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

20.04

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

20.04

Construction price index continues moderate increase

20.04

President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

19.04

Tartu to take Estonia to court over pulp mill plan

19.04

Tallinn Airport working to increase number of direct flights

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:44

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 23-29

12:52

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

11:50

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

10:48

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

09:51

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

08:53

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

22.04

Social Democrats' challenging the status quo now a matter of survival

22.04

Ilves: Estonia's IT success thanks to progressive adoption of laws, policy

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

21.04

Norway's crown prince, princess to visit Estonia next week

20.04

Estonian documentary 'Kerro 40' goes global

20.04

More than 15,000 troops to participate in largest Siil exercise yet

20.04

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

20.04

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

20.04

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

20.04

Construction price index continues moderate increase

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: