Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Helme, the sole candidate, received received the votes of 438 of the 451 delegates participating in the congress held at Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Incumbent deputy chairmen Martin Helme, Jaak Madison and Henn Põlluaas were likewise re-elected for another term with 365, 287 and 257 votes, respectively. Merry Aart and Argo Luude, who were also in the running for a deputy chair seat, earned a respective 233 and 35 votes.

The nationalist-conservative EKRE commands seven seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.