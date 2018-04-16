EKRE to hold party congress in Tallinn on Sunday

news

EKRE Chairman Mart Helme.
EKRE Chairman Mart Helme. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is holding its congress at Tallinn's Estonia Concert Hall on Sunday, where the only candidate nominated for party chairperson is incumbent Mart Helme.

Opening remarks at the congress are to be delivered by party honorary chairperson and former President Arnold Rüütel. Also to deliver speeches at the event are Helme, council chairperson Paul Puustusmaa and EKRE parliamentary group chairperson Martin Helme.

In addition to party chairperson and board, also to be elected on Sunday are three deputy chairs, who will also automatically become board members. The party's supervisory board elections will likewise be held that day.

While there is just one candidate for party chair, there is competition for the other positions within the party. For example, there are currently five candidates in the running for the three deputy chair positions, the names of which EKRE has thus far declined to publicly reveal.

Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas and Jaak Madison are the current deputy chairs of the party.

EKRE parliamentary group spokesperson Holger Berg told ERR on Monday that the party intends to reveal the names of individuals running for the party board on Tuesday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

