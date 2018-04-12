news

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

Euros.
Source: (European Central Bank)
According to figures submitted to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), the coalition Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) raised the most donations in the first quarter of 2018, totaling €54,196, while the opposition Reform Party raised the least at just €865.

The coalition Center Party received altogether €53,380 in donations from private individuals, €361,760 in subsidies from the state budget and €18,790 in membership fees during the first quarter. It also earned €15 in income from the party's assets, making for a total sum raised of €433,945.

The largest individual donation of €25,000 was made by businessman Endel Siff.

In the final quarter of last year, the party received €52,945 in donations, €16,060 in membership fees and €361,760 in state subsidies.

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE), meanwhile, received €21,003 in donations, €7,669 in membership fees and €200,978 in state subsidies in the first quarter, making for a total sum raised of €229,650.

The largest individual donation of €5,000 was made by MEP Ivari Padar.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the SDE received altogether €283,599 in membership fees, donations and subsidies.

During the first quarter, the coalition IRL received €54,196 in donations, €4,595 in membership fees and €187,579 in subsidies, or altogether €246,370.

The largest individual donation received during the quarter was €20,000 made by businessman Mait Riikjärv.

IRL raised a total of €351,267 in the final quarter of last year.

The opposition Reform Party received just €865 in donations but also €8,556 in membership fees and €401,955 in state subsidies during the first quarter of the year. The party also earned an income of €3 from party assets, making for a total of €411,380.

In the final quarter of 2017, the party received a combined €574,473 in donations, subsidies and membership fees.

In the first quarter of 2018, the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received €6,790 in donations, €8,855 in membership fees and €93,790 in state subsidies. The party also earned €1,773 from its assets, making for a total of €111,208.

The opposition Free Party received €2,689 in donations, €1,583 in membership fees and €107,188 in state subsidies during the first quarter of the year, totaling €111,460.

The largest individual donation of €700 was made by MP Ain Lutsepp.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

