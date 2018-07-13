news

Pro Patria receives most party donations in second quarter of 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pro Patria general meeting on Saturday, 2 June, 2018.
Pro Patria general meeting on Saturday, 2 June, 2018. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Of Estonia's six parliamentary political parties, the Pro Patria Party (Isamaa) raised the most money in private donations in the second quarter of 2018, bringing in over €60,000.

Pro Patria raised €62,332 in donations in the second quarter of this year, and another €1,563 in membership dues, figures submitted to the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) show.

The biggest individual donors of the party in the second quarter were Kaspar Kokk with €30,000, and Ilmar Kokk and Kristjan Oolo with €5,000 each. Siim Valmar Kiisler donated €3,550, Urmas Reinsalu €3,500, Marko Pomerants €3,450, Aivar Kokk €2,261 , and Jüri Luik €1,800.

The Centre Party, meanwhile, raised €34,989 in private donations and €10,073 in membership dues. The biggest individual donations to the party last quarter were made by Arle Mölder and Andres Liinsoo, who donated €5,000 each to the party.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) raised €44,575 in donations last quarter, in addition to €6,936 in membership dues.

The largest individual donations made to the party were by Kadi Pärnits, Ivari Padar and Kristjan Mitt, who donated €8,000, €6,500 and €5,000, respectively.

Opposition parties

The opposition Reform Party raised €51,535 in individual donations last year, and another €10,852 in membership dues. The largest single donation was €10,000 by businessman Hillar Teder, followed by €7,500 from businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa.

The Free Party, meanwhile, received €4,173 in individual donations, with the largest single donation totalling €650. The party raised another €2,823 in membership dues.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) raised a total of €5,481 in private donations, the largest single donation of which totalled €1,140. The party raised another €2,461 in membership dues.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

pro patria partyparty donations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:33

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

12.07

Ratas in Brussels: Trump wants a stronger NATO, leaders seemingly agree

12.07

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

12.07

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

12.07

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Common challenges have given boost to NATO-EU cooperation, says Jüri Ratas

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

10.07

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party Leader Kaja Kallas

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

The leader of the Reform Party (Reformierakond), Kaja Kallas, believes that the party will under her leadership win the general elections next spring and is not ruling out cooperation with any political party when a coalition government has to be formed.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
21:23

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

18:07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

17:29

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

16:32

Sven Sillar's law office searched in connection with Hubert Hirv case

15:25

Pro Patria receives most party donations in second quarter of 2018

14:14

Trump backup planes to be held at Tallinn Airport during Helsinki meeting

13:22

Second management board member may leave Nordica

12:07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

11:19

Toxic cyanobacteria spreading at multiple Tallinn beaches

10:54

ERR News readership grows by 72.8% in first half of 2018

09:33

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

08:36

Sneak peek: Expanded Museum of Occupations to reopen in Tallinn Saturday

12.07

Ratas in Brussels: Trump wants a stronger NATO, leaders seemingly agree

12.07

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

12.07

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

12.07

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

12.07

Common challenges have given boost to NATO-EU cooperation, says Jüri Ratas

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: