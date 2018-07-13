Pro Patria receives most party donations in second quarter of 2018

Of Estonia's six parliamentary political parties, the Pro Patria Party (Isamaa) raised the most money in private donations in the second quarter of 2018, bringing in over €60,000.

Pro Patria raised €62,332 in donations in the second quarter of this year, and another €1,563 in membership dues, figures submitted to the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) show.

The biggest individual donors of the party in the second quarter were Kaspar Kokk with €30,000, and Ilmar Kokk and Kristjan Oolo with €5,000 each. Siim Valmar Kiisler donated €3,550, Urmas Reinsalu €3,500, Marko Pomerants €3,450, Aivar Kokk €2,261 , and Jüri Luik €1,800.

The Centre Party, meanwhile, raised €34,989 in private donations and €10,073 in membership dues. The biggest individual donations to the party last quarter were made by Arle Mölder and Andres Liinsoo, who donated €5,000 each to the party.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) raised €44,575 in donations last quarter, in addition to €6,936 in membership dues.

The largest individual donations made to the party were by Kadi Pärnits, Ivari Padar and Kristjan Mitt, who donated €8,000, €6,500 and €5,000, respectively.

Opposition parties

The opposition Reform Party raised €51,535 in individual donations last year, and another €10,852 in membership dues. The largest single donation was €10,000 by businessman Hillar Teder, followed by €7,500 from businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa.

The Free Party, meanwhile, received €4,173 in individual donations, with the largest single donation totalling €650. The party raised another €2,823 in membership dues.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) raised a total of €5,481 in private donations, the largest single donation of which totalled €1,140. The party raised another €2,461 in membership dues.