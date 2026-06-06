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Martin Helme reelected EKRE party chair

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Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) congress. June 6, 2026.
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The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) reelected Martin Helme as party chair on Saturday, reaffirming his leadership of the right-wing opposition party.

Helme received 373 votes at Saturday's party congress in Tallinn.

Following his reelection, he named Mart Helme, Siim Pohlak and Arvo Aller as deputy party chairs.

Elected to the party board were Rain Epler, Helle-Moonika Helme, Kert Kingo, Anti Poolamets, Evelin Poolamets, Valmar Veste, Mati Kuklane, Mart Kallas, Elar Niglas, Kristjan Moora and Aat Purje.

Saturday's congress adopted a statement saying Estonia's current political system, as well as both public and private institutions, have moved away from protecting what it described as the constitutional ideal of a nation-state.

"Public debate in Estonia no longer centers the Estonian Cause; rather, it is something people are ashamed of," the EKRE statement said, adding that attention is given to everything else instead.

According to the party congress statement, the most important priorities are Estonians' livelihoods, security and the long-term survival of the Estonian nation, along with "the forceful reassertion of Estonia's national sovereignty."

As a small country and people, EKRE said, Estonians do not have the luxury of worrying about all the world's problems or caring for all the world's suffering people.

"We must take care of our own people," the statement concluded.

Party members are also set to endorse EKRE's candidate for this fall's presidential election, hear party policy presentations, as well as elect members to the party council.

EKRE has previously said plans to nominate MP and party deputy chair Mart Helme for president.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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