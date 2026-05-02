EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) nominated founding member Mart Helme as its presidential candidate for this autumn's elections.

A former diplomat and previous EKRE chair, Helme said the key concepts important to him are nation, family, and home. "If I were to be elected president, my first task would be to restore constitutional order in Estonia," he said.

Helme had previously been EKRE's presidential candidate in 2016.

The EKRE board issued a statement after the meeting which picked Helme as presidential candidate, and said the president should be elected by the people.

"We oppose appointing the president as a result of backroom agreements made by parties in a narrow circle," the statement read, going on to say there is already "deal-making underway" ahead of the autumn's elections, "political games" EKRE says it does not want to engage in.

"To this end we will present our presidential candidate to the Estonian people early on," the statement went on.

"We are going to take over Kadriorg, we are going for the win and we have a plan," said party chairman Martin Helme, son of Mart.

Helme senior has a chance of victory in the electoral college, the party leader said, arguing it is unlikely the next head of state will get elected at the Riigikogu.

Current incumbent Alar Karis' term ends on October 10, though Karis has not indicated whether he will run for a second term.

The first round of voting at the Riigikogu is scheduled for September 2 and requires a two-thirds majority (68 or more votes) to elect a president. If the next president is not elected after three Riigikogu voting rounds, the regional electoral college will convene in Tallinn for voting.

Helme's candidacy requires the approval of an EKRE general meeting, due to take place in a month's time.

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