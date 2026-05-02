X!

EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

News
EKRE leader Martin Helme (right) and party co-founder and 2026 presidential elections candidate Mart Helme (background).
EKRE leader Martin Helme (right) and party co-founder and 2026 presidential elections candidate Mart Helme (background). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) nominated founding member Mart Helme as its presidential candidate for this autumn's elections.

A former diplomat and previous EKRE chair, Helme said the key concepts important to him are nation, family, and home. "If I were to be elected president, my first task would be to restore constitutional order in Estonia," he said.

Helme had previously been EKRE's presidential candidate in 2016.

The EKRE board issued a statement after the meeting which picked Helme as presidential candidate, and said the president should be elected by the people.

"We oppose appointing the president as a result of backroom agreements made by parties in a narrow circle," the statement read, going on to say there is already "deal-making underway" ahead of the autumn's elections, "political games" EKRE says it does not want to engage in.

"To this end we will present our presidential candidate to the Estonian people early on," the statement went on.

"We are going to take over Kadriorg, we are going for the win and we have a plan," said party chairman Martin Helme, son of Mart.

Helme senior has a chance of victory in the electoral college, the party leader said, arguing it is unlikely the next head of state will get elected at the Riigikogu.

Current incumbent Alar Karis' term ends on October 10, though Karis has not indicated whether he will run for a second term.

The first round of voting at the Riigikogu is scheduled for September 2 and requires a two-thirds majority (68 or more votes) to elect a president. If the next president is not elected after three Riigikogu voting rounds, the regional electoral college will convene in Tallinn for voting.

Helme's candidacy requires the approval of an EKRE general meeting, due to take place in a month's time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel, Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Mai Narva rises to 32nd in world chess rankings

15:14

EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

14:32

Mud wrestling takes center stage at Tartu's student days spring fest

13:02

Eesti Post revenues up 9% in 2025, turned loss into profit

11:32

Järva County daffodil fields in full bloom with the warm weather

09:54

Auditor General: South-East Estonia plan an 'opium for the masses'

08:29

Estonian swimmers put in good results at Fort Lauderdale Open

08:06

Tallinn Zoo's 'licorice' garden dormice soon to be reintroduced to the wild Updated

07:58

Minister hails 'historic' South America Mercosur trade agreement

01.05

Flight safety in Estonia not compromised by Russian GPS disruptions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.04

Japanese Embassy releases Tallinn Sakura cherry blossom map

01.05

Estonian government approves NATO allies' role in 'little green men' threats

30.04

President Alexander Stubb: I'm very proud of my Estonian heritage

01.05

Estonian mixed curling pair out of world championships despite winning last match

30.04

Slava Ukraina restaurant closes in Tallinn after surviving arson

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

01.05

Flight safety in Estonia not compromised by Russian GPS disruptions

01.05

Turkish defense firm's ammo plant could bring 1,000 jobs to Ida-Viru County

30.04

Cardiologist: Information overload takes a toll on the heart

01.05

Ministry: Alar Karis highest paid public sector wage earner in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo