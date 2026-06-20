EKRE's Mart Helme post pulled over disputed use of Singing Revolution anthem

A campaign post featuring EKRE founder Mart Helme was removed from social media after using Alo Mattiisen's 1988 hit "Isamaa ilu hoieldes" unauthorized.

The post, published June 8 on Helme's Facebook page, promoted the Conservative People's Party of Estonia founder and deputy chair's presidential bid and featured the song in the background.

"Isamaa ilu hoieldes" is part of "Five Patriotic Songs" ("Viis isamaalist laulu"), a suite composed by Mattiisen in 1988 that quickly became unofficial anthems of the Singing Revolution underway in Soviet-occupied Estonia and have remained popular since.

Mariita Mattiisen, who holds the rights to her late father's works, said she does not allow the songs to be used in political campaigns or by any political party.

She said similar requests have been rejected in the past to avoid associating the music with party politics, and added that even if content is later removed, the damage may already be done.

EKRE parliamentary group adviser Aarne Mäe said that according to his information, the video appeared on a Helme fan page rather than an official party channel, but confirmed it has since been removed.

Helme did not initially respond to media queries but reached out after publication, saying he does not manage the page in question and was unaware the Mattiisen song had been used.

He added that he wouldn't even have known where to seek permission to use it and does not feel personally responsible, saying music is often used without permission and that "there is no need to split hairs."

Direct authorization required

Estonian Authors' Society (EAÜ) CEO Mati Kaalep said some licenses can be issued through the EAÜ, but that won't always be the case.

"For public events, especially entertainment events, we can issue licenses and authorize the use of music there," he said. Political and commercial use of music, however, requires the author's explicit permission.

Kaalep noted that if an author is unaware of a work's use and no permission has been sought, it is considered unauthorized.

In such instances, he added, the author can demand its removal and may pursue both financial and personal claims for compensation that go beyond simply removing a song.

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