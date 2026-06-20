X!

EKRE's Mart Helme post pulled over disputed use of Singing Revolution anthem

News
Screenshot of Mart Helme's Facebook post that played Alo Mattiisen's
Screenshot of Mart Helme's Facebook post that played Alo Mattiisen's "Isamaa ilu hoieldes" in the background. June 2026. Source: Mart Helme/Facebook
News

A campaign post featuring EKRE founder Mart Helme was removed from social media after using Alo Mattiisen's 1988 hit "Isamaa ilu hoieldes" unauthorized.

The post, published June 8 on Helme's Facebook page, promoted the Conservative People's Party of Estonia founder and deputy chair's presidential bid and featured the song in the background.

"Isamaa ilu hoieldes" is part of "Five Patriotic Songs" ("Viis isamaalist laulu"), a suite composed by Mattiisen in 1988 that quickly became unofficial anthems of the Singing Revolution underway in Soviet-occupied Estonia and have remained popular since.

Mariita Mattiisen, who holds the rights to her late father's works, said she does not allow the songs to be used in political campaigns or by any political party.

She said similar requests have been rejected in the past to avoid associating the music with party politics, and added that even if content is later removed, the damage may already be done.

EKRE parliamentary group adviser Aarne Mäe said that according to his information, the video appeared on a Helme fan page rather than an official party channel, but confirmed it has since been removed.

Helme did not initially respond to media queries but reached out after publication, saying he does not manage the page in question and was unaware the Mattiisen song had been used.

He added that he wouldn't even have known where to seek permission to use it and does not feel personally responsible, saying music is often used without permission and that "there is no need to split hairs."

Direct authorization required

Estonian Authors' Society (EAÜ) CEO Mati Kaalep said some licenses can be issued through the EAÜ, but that won't always be the case.

"For public events, especially entertainment events, we can issue licenses and authorize the use of music there," he said. Political and commercial use of music, however, requires the author's explicit permission.

Kaalep noted that if an author is unaware of a work's use and no permission has been sought, it is considered unauthorized.

In such instances, he added, the author can demand its removal and may pursue both financial and personal claims for compensation that go beyond simply removing a song.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:47

Estonia's online gambling tax cut fails to lure new operators

15:54

ETV+ warns Estonia's language law changes could cut viewership

15:14

Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis claims second European title with épée gold

14:29

Gallery: Ruins reimagined in EKA student installation in Tartu

13:36

EKRE's Mart Helme post pulled over disputed use of Singing Revolution anthem

12:47

Supreme Court finds Environmental Board's 2020 wolf hunting quota illegal

12:01

Cultural envoy: Estonian performers proudly represent their homeland on every stage

11:19

Tõnis Saarts: Estonian voters are choosing greater inequality

10:32

Two killed in Järva County crash with truck

09:39

Report: Mental health crisis delaying Estonian youths' independence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

19.06

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

19.06

Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

17.06

New customs tax for third country packages applies from July 1

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo