Alar Karis still tight-lipped on second term after meeting Riigikogu speaker

While President Alar Karis met with President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) Friday, it remains unclear if Karis will be seeking a second term.

Estonia's presidents are not directly elected; the election process starts at the Riigikogu, where at least 67 votes in the 101-seat chamber are needed. This means consensus is required across the elected parties.

On February 26, the six Riigikogu parties agreed via an extended meeting of parliament's council of elders that, in seeking a potential joint presidential candidate, they would first speak with the incumbent.

This necessitated a meeting between the head of state and the Riigikogu speaker, with today, Friday, the date found which was suitable for both parties.

At the meeting, Karis noted little more than 10 months remain until the Riigikogu elections, as well as the presidential elections a little over four months from now.

Karis said in the coming months, the main focus should be on preventing a growing perception of being alienated from politics, which many people have.

"I have emphasized before that we need an honest dialogue between those in power and the citizens, because citizens' trust in their state is built on that," Karis said.

The president added Hussar had informed him at the meeting of a discussion held with the extended Riigikogu council of elders on the presidential elections, as well as the positions of representatives of the Riigikogu parties.

"Consultations among members of parliament themselves and with their voters help determine which of the possible candidates has sufficient support to be nominated and broad enough backing to be elected. I believe that the person or persons whose potential candidacy gains extensive support among members of the Riigikogu, and to whom this support is clearly expressed, will, based on that trust, be ready to consider agreeing to have their candidacy put forward."

Friday's meeting also addressed proposed changes to the procedure at the Riigikogu for electing the president in the Riigikogu. The possible greater involvement of citizens in the current election system was also on the table.

The council of elders' meeting in February had set key dates for the presidential election, starting off with voting at the Riigikogu across three ballots, Tuesday, September 2 to Wednesday, September 3. If these rounds draw a blank, the process goes to the regional electoral college, which would convene at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn on September 26. If that, too, fails to elect a president, the matter goes back to the council of elders.

The council of elders consists of the speaker, his two deputies, and the faction leaders of each of the six represented parties.

Alar Karis was elected president in the second Riigikogu ballot in August 2021, after obtaining the required two-thirds majority. He ran unopposed.

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