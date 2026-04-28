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SDE leader: President's Russia remarks 'baffling,' may be bar to 2nd term

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President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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President Alar Karis' recent call for dialogue with Russia may prevent him from winning a second presidential term, Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets said.

Läänemets, a former interior minister, called the president's remarks – that Estonia and Europe must be ready to engage in dialogue with Russia when the Ukraine war is over – "baffling," suggesting it may cost him a second presidential term.

"I and many Estonians do not understand what the president's agenda or broader plan is," Läänemets wrote on his social media account.

"Should Alar Karis's re-election for a second term turn into a question of choosing between dialogue with Putin or pressuring Russia, then it is not difficult to guess what the decision of the parliament or the electoral body will be," Läänemets went on.
Karis' remarks also diverged significantly from Estonia's and Europe's established foreign and security policy, the SDE leader went on, adding the Riigikogu and the Estonian public need answers and a broader explanation from the head of state.

The foreign policy message to Russia from both Estonia and Europe as a whole is that for as long as the attack on Ukraine and aggressive use of force against other European countries go on, economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia will go on too. "No concessions, no dialogues, no economic cooperation," he said.

"From the very outset, Russia has been hoping that the West will eventually tire and break. Europe knows this; we must maintain unity and make efforts so that Russia breaks instead. Karis' message about preparing for negotiations works against our efforts. Russia will read this as a sign of Western unity weakening and conclude that it can ultimately achieve its goals militarily," Läänemets continued.

MP Lauri Läänemets (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"I do not understand President Karis's logic or where such an approach would lead us. The alternatives to economic and military pressure are war with Russia or the abandonment of Ukraine — and ultimately ourselves — into Russia's sphere," he added.
The current Reform–Eesti 200 lack an authoritative figure on foreign policy at present, Läänemets concluded, leaving the head of state as the more popular figure, who the public tend to listen to. However, "Shaping public attitudes in this way is not acceptable," he said.

Läänemets said the only political party which would understand "the president's broader logic" is the opposition Center Party.

MEP: Karis' call ignores harsh lessons of the 20th century

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform) also criticized Karis' remarks, likening what the head of state proposed to allowing the Nazi regime in Germany to continue in power after their military defeat in 1945.

"I would add a historical parallel. How would today's political leaders of European countries, including Estonia, envisage a situation where Nazi Germany had lost World War II, but Hitler's regime had remained in power and continued to lead Germany despite the atrocities it had committed? In that case, should the leaders of European countries that suffered enormously in the war have 'jointly prepared to resume dialogue with Nazi Germany'?" Paet inquired.

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/Renew). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"What is the major difference with the current Russian regime and its leaders, whereby there is constant talk of engaging in dialogue and relations with them once the war against Ukraine somehow ends? As if all the crimes committed by the Russian regime in Ukraine in recent years have already been forgotten? From the mass killings in Bucha and many other Ukrainian cities, to the deportation of children to Russia; the daily killing of people, and the constant destruction of cultural heritage and infrastructure, and so on. I would remind you that the International Criminal Court has initiated investigations against leaders of the Russian regime, and, for example, its leader Putin must be arrested by ICC member states," Paet, a former foreign minister, went on.
Russia is also waging a hybrid war against all of Europe, Paet said, noting this had led to the full closure of the Finnish-Russian border for two years now.

"Against this background, talking about jointly preparing for dialogue with the Russian regime does not take into account Europe's and Estonia's harsh 20th-century experience. But it should do. And there is an example: The Western countries' approach to the Nazi German regime after the war," Paet added.

Karis, elected in 2021, is eligible to run for a second term at the elections, which start in September, but has not clearly stated his intentions yet.

Estonia's presidents are elected at the Riigikogu in the first instance, and require a two-thirds majority, meaning cross-party support is required for a successful candidate.

Speaking to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat (HS), Karis said Europe should prepare to engage with Russia once the war in Ukraine ends.

"Are we ready if the war ends today or tomorrow? How should we respond? What should we do? What must Russia do? Preparations should already be under way," Karis told the paper.

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