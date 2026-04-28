Gallery: President Alar Karis on official visit to Finland

President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis are on a two-day official visit to Finland.

The head of state was invited by his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and was formally received by him and Finnish First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb in Helsinki Tuesday morning.

The Karises made the trip over on the Tallink MyStar ferry, and the president gave an on-board presentation.

Once at the Presidential Palace, the Estonian and Finnish presidents met to discuss the current security situation; the trip has taken place at a time when Karis has come under scrutiny at home over recent comments he made to a Finnish newspaper regarding what happens after the war in Ukraine is over.

The two heads of state gave a joint lunchtime press conference Tuesday, and made speeches.

While in Finland for the two-day visit, Karis is set to meet with Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov

The Finnish presidential couple paid a state visit to Estonia in 2024.

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