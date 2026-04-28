Alar Karis: Europe must be ready for 'every development' in Ukraine peace process

Europe must be ready for every eventuality when it comes to an end to the war in Ukraine, President Alar Karis said.

The president made his remarks while on an official visit to Finland, and noted that while no substantive progress on peace talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine seems to be happening right now, Europe must be at the table when its own security is talked about, and must do so from a position of strength.

Karis met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, and the two heads of state gave a joint press conference and made speeches Tuesday lunchtime; Karis' speech follows.

Dear Alex,

members of the press,

ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for the warm welcome and for hosting my wife, Sirje, and me here in Helsinki on this state visit, which brings together not only our political leadership but also strong business and cultural delegations from Estonia.

This reflects the scope and depth of our relationship and underlines that cooperation between Estonia and Finland is not limited to governments, but is driven equally by our societies, our economies and our people.

This visit takes place at a time when the European security environment demands clarity and consistency. Estonia and Finland are not only good neighbors and friends.

We operate as one strategic area. Our close relationship has developed over decades, grounded in joint experience and mutual trust. Today it carries clear strategic meaning.

In our discussions, we focused on practical cooperation that delivers results. Our economies are closely connected, and we share the same security and economic space.

There is clear potential to expand cooperation in key areas such as the defense industry, advanced technologies and critical infrastructure. The presence of business delegations on both sides reflects this.

Cultural cooperation remains an essential part of our relationship. The close interaction between our cultural communities strengthens mutual understanding and supports the long-term resilience of our societies. This dimension reinforces the trust on which all other cooperation is built.

This close bilateral cooperation is part of a wider regional framework. The Nordic-Baltic cooperation format, the NB8, has become one of the most coherent and strategically relevant regional partnerships in Europe.

What distinguishes it is not only geographical proximity, but a shared understanding of threats and a high level of trust. We should use this format more systematically by coordinating more closely, aligning our positions and making sure our actions support each other.

Estonia and Finland operate within a shared security environment. The Baltic Sea region must be understood as one operational space, where developments at sea, in the air and below the surface are interconnected. This requires constant coordination, information exchange and readiness.

Stronger regional cooperation also means a stronger NATO and a more capable European Union.

Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other turbulent situations, we must not lose focus on Ukraine. We know from our own historical experience what it means to be overshadowed by major historical processes and conflicts. I assure you, our support for Ukraine is unwavering.

On Russia, our position remains clear. Russia continues to pose the most serious threat to European security. Its aggression against Ukraine challenges the principles that underpin stability in Europe.

Our response must remain firm. Continued support for Ukraine, sustained pressure on Russia, and a clear commitment to strengthening European defense capabilities, alongside strong transatlantic cooperation.

Europe has to be around every table where the security of Europe is discussed. The peace negotiations in Ukraine do not seem to go anywhere right now, but we still need to be prepared for every development. Europe has to assume a position of strength, so we can help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.

Looking ahead, Ukraine's future is in NATO and the European Union. We support this path.

At the same time, we must look beyond immediate security challenges. Technology and education will shape our long-term strength. Cooperation in areas such as AI, digital infrastructure and skills is essential.

Estonia and Finland are both advanced digital societies. By working together, we can make better use of new technologies – improving productivity, strengthening public services and setting common standards that ensure their positive impact.

Estonia and Finland work closely together because it makes us stronger. Our cooperation is practical, forward-looking and rooted in trust, and it contributes directly to the security and stability of our region. This is how we will continue to move forward – together.

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