NB8 ministers: Russia key security threat, Ukraine must be backed to the hilt

Ukraine's full integration into the EU and NATO must go ahead, the Nordic Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers said Thursday.

Credible security guarantees and continued military, cyber, and reconstruction assistance are essential in the face of continued Russian aggression, the NB8 went on in statement, together with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, given after Thursday's high-level talks on Saaremaa. The statement follows.

We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and government representatives of the NB8, met in Kuressaare, Estonia on April 29-30, 2026, at a time of rapid change in the international security environment, with heightened geopolitical tensions, Russia continuing its war of aggression against Ukraine, and an urgent need for Europe to step up and take greater responsibility for shaping its future.

A Ukraine firmly anchored in the European family is in the interest of European security and essential for Europe's future as a geopolitical power and economic actor. A strong partnership with Ukraine, committed to democratic values, human rights and the rule of law, is an investment that benefits us all. We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including EU and NATO membership.

Facing Russia's relentless assaults, Ukraine has shown resolve to outlast the aggression. The NB8 is among Ukraine's strongest supporters. We call on all our partners to respond to Ukraine's needs on a long-term basis. We firmly support Ukraine's right to self-defense in this war of aggression. Our joint aim is to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, in full compliance with international law to ensure Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine needs credible and legally binding security guarantees. As members of the Coalition of the Willing, we reaffirm our support and contributions to its activities.

We continue to deepen defense cooperation with Ukraine, recognize the critical role of modern technologies on the battlefield and share the understanding that Ukraine is also a contributor to the security of its partners. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine's capacity building and resilience, particularly the Tallinn Mechanism and IT Coalition in the cyber sphere, the Drone Coalition and the Demining Coalition - designed to ensure continued international assistance.

There can be no just and sustainable peace without accountability. We stress that for restoring justice, ensuring full accountability of Russia and its leadership for the crime of aggression and other international crimes remains essential, including through rapid implementation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, the International Claims Commission and the Compensation Fund for Ukraine.

We reaffirm our commitment to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia to reduce the revenues fueling its war machine, including from energy exports. We continue countering the Russian shadow fleet through further sanctions, enhanced monitoring, stronger enforcement, maritime presence and environmental safeguards.

We continue contributing to Ukraine's long-term reconstruction and modernization. NB8 will contribute to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, 2026 in Poland and 2027 in Estonia, as part of our shared commitment to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Russia's war does not stop at Ukraine's border. Russia's strategic objectives remain unchanged. Russia remains the most significant, direct and long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security across all domains, which requires urgent, determined and coordinated action.

NATO remains the foundation of collective defense for allies, while the EU's efforts are complementary and close coordination is essential. As we prepare for the upcoming meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Helsingborg and the NATO Summit in Ankara, we reaffirm our commitment to transatlantic unity, strengthening of European defense readiness by increasing defense spending, closing critical gaps, scaling up European defense production, increasing military mobility, and supporting all aspects of the EU's complementary role in the area of defense. To reinforce regional security, we will deepen NB8 cooperation including through the Joint Expeditionary Force to enhance situational awareness and information sharing.

As Russia continues its hybrid activities and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, we strengthen our resilience. We shall not let Russia's actions destabilize our societies, undermine our support to Ukraine or erode our freedoms. We continue to work in all forums to enhance accountability. We will increase costs for those responsible for such actions, including proxies. Our cooperation on raising global awareness on these malicious activities will intensify as we acknowledge the longevity and scale of this threat.

Recognizing the security risks linked to the potential entry of hundreds of thousands of Russian ex-combatants into the Schengen Area, we support efforts to work toward a comprehensive Europe wide solution. We stress the need to use EU visa policy more strategically in the future, to respond to hostile actions by third countries.

Russia's isolation on the international stage must continue, including in sports and cultural events.

We are deeply concerned by the continued deteriorating situation for human rights and civil society in the Russian Federation. We stand firm in our support to those in Russia who continue defending and promoting human rights and democratic values including Memorial, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Belarus remains an accomplice in Russia's war of aggression and continues internal repressions and hybrid activities against its neighbors. Until this ends, we will not revise our relations. We continue supporting Belarusian democratic forces.

We underline the importance of economic security as part of our open strategic autonomy. We aim to reduce strategic dependencies, including in energy, critical minerals and technologies, strengthen supply chain resilience, protect critical technologies and infrastructure from hostile influence. We will continue increasing pressure on the Russian and Belarusian economies through trade measures and tariff policy. Systemic violations of international law weaken the trust necessary for economic and institutional cooperation.

Together, NB8 form a community of like-minded allies, united not only in purpose but in action, for the security of our region and beyond. Our meeting in Kuressaare reflects our shared resolve to act in unison, grounded in mutual trust and common values and interests.

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The NB8 ministers were joined by the European Union's High Representative Kaja Kallas in Kuressaare on Thursday afternoon and gave a joint press conference, which can be watched by clicking on the video player below.

The NB8 meeting was hosted by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Tsahkna said Estonia's closest like-minded partners are right here in Estonia's neighborhood, ie. the remaining NB8 members: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

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