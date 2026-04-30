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Gallery: Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers arrive in Saaremaa for NB8 meeting

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Margus Tsahkna and Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard. Estonia hosted a two-day visit for the NB8 Nordic and Baltic Foreign ministers at Kuressaare in Saaremaa on April 29-30, 2026.
Margus Tsahkna and Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard. Estonia hosted a two-day visit for the NB8 Nordic and Baltic Foreign ministers at Kuressaare in Saaremaa on April 29-30, 2026. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Estonia will host a meeting of the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) foreign ministers and the European Union's High Representative, Kaja Kallas, on the island of Saaremaa to discuss the geopolitical situation this week.

The NB8 cooperation format brings together Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. Foreign ministers arrived on the island on Wednesday.

Discussions on April 29-30 will focus on continued support for Ukraine, European security, transatlantic relations, and other current geopolitical issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia's closest like-minded partners are right here in our neighbourhood – the Nordic and Baltic countries.

"The NB8 cooperation network has become the primary coordination format and contact point for our foreign policy, from which we engage jointly with the wider world. Together, we form the world's ninth-largest economy, are among the strongest supporters of Ukraine, and share positions on nearly all key international issues," he said in a statement.

Estonia holds the chairmanship of Nordic-Baltic cooperation in 2026 and aims to use this role to coordinate foreign policy and further integrate the region.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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Gallery: Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers arrive in Saaremaa for NB8 meeting

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