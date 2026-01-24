X!

NB8 demand Russia stop targeting infrastructure for Ukraine's nuclear power plants

News
The Baltic and Nordic countries met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 3, 2025.
The Baltic and Nordic countries met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 3, 2025. Source: Office of the Latvian Prime Minister/ Gatis Rozenfelds
News

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) called for Russia to stop military operations targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and demanded an end to attacks on substations.

In a statement released on Friday, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland said, despite international efforts to end the war, Russia has "intensified" its attacks against Ukraine's biggest cities.

"Attacks against civilian infrastructure, including the use of nuclear capable strategic missiles, must stop," the statement said.

"We call on Russia to immediately cease all military operations targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Attacks clearly intended to cut off Ukrainian people from electricity, heating and water supplies in times of extremely harsh winter conditions constitute a clear breach of Russia's obligations under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes."

The NB8 said they were "extremely concerned" by Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's electrical sub-stations that are crucial for the country's nuclear power plants.

"We demand that Russia cease actions putting into grave danger the nuclear safety and security of Ukraine and its civilian population as well as potentially affecting surrounding areas," the statement said.

The eight countries said they stand in "full solidarity" with Ukraine and its people.

They are also working with state institutions, private companies and civil society to mobilize funding and help to restore critical infrastructure and with humanitarian organisations to provide lifesaving assistance to the civilians.

The statement said: "We pay tribute to the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. However, resilience alone is not enough. Russia and its leadership must be held accountable for its violations of international law."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

