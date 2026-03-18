Marko Mihkelson: A United North as a new regional pillar of the free world

Nordic and Baltic cooperation has been growing stronger for a long time and could culminate in a United North as a new pillar of strength for the free world grounded in democracy, trust and a shared responsibility for security, writes Marko Mihkelson.

The geopolitical landscape of Europe and the wider world has changed more rapidly in recent years than most of us could have imagined just a decade ago. Amid this broader turbulence and growing uncertainty, however, there is one positive development that deserves far greater attention: the emergence of the NB8 cooperation framework between the Nordic and Baltic countries as one of the most influential and cohesive regional forces in the free world.

This has not happened overnight. It is the result of a gradual process made possible by the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The restoration of independence by the Baltic states opened the door to closer cooperation with the Nordic countries, while the easing of regional tensions created the conditions that eventually led to Sweden and Finland joining the European Union in 1995.

The strategic culmination of this geopolitical process came only recently when Finland and Sweden joined NATO in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This marks one of the greatest geopolitical victories for our region — indeed, a historical turning point that should not only be appreciated, but consciously strengthened every day. Never before have the Nordic and Baltic countries belonged to a single, unified defense alliance as they do now.

Estonia, too, has reason to feel gratitude in this story. Nordic support was decisive during the 1990s when we emerged — faster than many expected — from the suffocating grip of the Russian empire to rebuild a functioning democratic state with strong institutions.

I personally recall well the events of 23 years ago when I was among the initiators of a cooperation format bringing together the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of Nordic and Baltic parliaments. That was in 2003 — a time when the Baltic states were not yet members of either the European Union or NATO and the idea of Swedish and Finnish NATO membership belonged to the realm of science fiction. Today, that fiction has become reality.

It is precisely the binding frameworks of the European Union and NATO, combined with strong democratic institutions, that have created one of the most effective examples of multilateral cooperation in the world among the NB8 countries. At a time when the international system shows signs of fragmentation and great-power rivalry is intensifying, the NB8 has become an oasis of peace, stability and reliability.

The strength of the NB8 lies not only in security. With a combined population of 33 million, the region ranks at the top of global indices measuring quality of life and societal development. Our societies are educated, open and multilingual. Compared to the rest of Europe, we speak more foreign languages on average, creating a natural foundation for close cooperation and innovation.

We are also a true beacon of democracy. A clean environment, transparent institutions and strong civil society are integral to the shared identity of both Nordic and Baltic countries.

Economically, the NB8 is a force to be reckoned with. Together, we form the world's tenth-largest economy, with a combined value of around €2 trillion — comparable in scale to Russia's economy. Nordic design and branding stand globally for quality and reliability, while our region has become one of Europe's key innovation hubs.

The startup ecosystem illustrates this well. A total of 86 unicorn companies have emerged from NB8 countries. Estonia alone has produced ten and ranks first in the world in unicorns per capita.

At the same time, our region is becoming increasingly autonomous in strategic supply chains. In energy, the Baltic states have made a decisive shift in recent years, severing in 2025 the last technical links with Russia's energy system. Meanwhile, regional capacity in critical raw materials is growing. Norway's significant rare earth deposits, together with processing capabilities in Sillamäe, Estonia, could play an important role in Europe's future strategic autonomy.

Yet another defining feature of the NB8 is its strong defense posture. All eight countries are members of NATO and seven rank among the top ten in the alliance in terms of defense spending as a share of GDP. We are also among the largest supporters of Ukraine relative to our economic size. Over the past four years, countries in the region have collectively provided more than €40 billion in aid. As like-minded nations, we understand well that the future of all Europe is being decided in Ukraine.

Our countries also share a strong tradition of reserve forces, advanced air defense capabilities and a serious approach to deterrence – including the credibility of NATO's nuclear deterrent.

All of this creates a solid foundation for the next step. If we speak of a common Nordic space, it is natural to ask whether the time has come for the Baltic states to join the Nordic Council. Such a move would give institutional expression to a reality that has long existed politically and strategically.

It is also time to deepen regional defense cooperation further. This includes both joint exercises — such as the ongoing NATO large-scale exercise Cold Response 2026 in Norway — and closer collaboration in developing the defense industry. The NB8 could evolve into one of Europe's key regional centers of deterrence, strengthening security in our region and compelling Russia to reconsider its aggressive intentions.

A new strategic dimension is also emerging in the Arctic. The rapidly changing geopolitical and economic environment there calls for closer cooperation in security, environmental protection and the development of new economic opportunities. Estonia, too, should play a more active role in Arctic affairs. With the Arctic Council effectively paralyzed due to Russia's actions, alternative formats for cooperation must be found. A recent initiative by Nordic countries and Canada to deepen cooperation shows that new approaches are already being explored.

Another potential historical turning point may arrive in the near future. If Iceland holds a referendum this August on opening European Union accession talks, it could also prompt a renewed debate in Norway about membership. Should both countries eventually decide to join the European Union, it would mark the effective culmination of the Nordic region's political integration and the beginning of a new phase at an entirely different level of cooperation.

In such a scenario, the NB8 would become not merely a regional cooperation format, but one of the central pillars of Europe's political and security architecture.

Looking ahead, NB8 cooperation could expand even further. Closer strategic ties with Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom would create a new axis of security and cooperation in Northern Europe, effectively forming a Northern Hemisphere power center.

In a world of growing uncertainty, the idea of a United North is more than just a regional vision. It is a realistic strategic project — a new pillar of strength for the free world, grounded in democracy, trust and a shared responsibility for our security.

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The article was originally published in Estonian in Edasi.org.