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Pevkur and Mihkelson become longest-serving minister and MP

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Marko Mihkelson and Hanno Pevkur.
Marko Mihkelson and Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Current Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has been in office as a government minister for a total of 4,227 days, while Marko Mihkelson just became the longest-serving Riigikogu member over 23 years and six compositions of the parliament.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party) has served as minister in seven different governments, holding the social affairs, justice, interior, regional and defense portfolios.

Up until yesterday, the record belonged to Urmas Paet (Reform).

However, the longest-serving Estonian minister of all time was Heinrich Mark who served in the government-in-exile for 6,874 consecutive days or 19 years.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Marko Mihkelson (Reform) on May 15 became the longest-serving Estonian MP of all time, taking the title away from former Speaker Eiki Nestor.

First elected in 2003, Mihkelson has been an MP for a total 23 years in six consecutive compositions of the Riigikogu, during which time he has chaired the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee for 15 years. He has also chaired the European Union Affairs Committee and National Defense Committee.

Marko Mihkelson. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

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