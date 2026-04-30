Watch live: NB8 Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers' press conference

The eight Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers, as well as the European Union's High Representative Kaja Kallas, will meet in Estonia on Thursday to discuss current geopolitical issues.

Under Estonia's chairmanship, a meeting of Nordic-Baltic (NB8) foreign ministers will take place in Kuressaare, hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on April 29-30.

Discussions will focus on continued support for Ukraine, European security, transatlantic relations, and other current geopolitical issues.

A joint press conference by the foreign ministers and the EU High Representative will take place on 30 April at 1:45 p.m.

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