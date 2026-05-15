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President Karis goes on 28 foreign visits in 2025, 10 so far this year

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President Alar Karis made 28 foreign visits last year at a cost of €600,000. This year, one-third of the €450,000 allocated for the entire year has already been spent on 10 foreign visits.

Last year, Alar Karis made a total of 28 visits, only one of them a state visit. On November 17, Karis and his wife, Sirje Karis, paid a state visit to Kazakhstan. Accompanying the head of state was a delegation of nearly 50 business representatives as well as university and higher education leaders.

Riina Aasma, head of protocol at the President's Office, told ERR that the 2025 visits cost €600,000.

So far this year, Karis has made 10 foreign visits, including three state visits — to Portugal, Lithuania and Helsinki.

According to Aasma, around €450,000 has been allocated for foreign visits this year, of which €165,000 has already been spent.

Riina Aasma. Source: ERR

Aasma said the cost of visits often depends on the president's destination.

"A great deal also depends on whether it is a ceremonial visit with a lot of formal events, a longer duration and a larger delegation or a more work-focused visit involving a lot of travel from place to place. Much depends on the flight route, how we are able to get there in the first place and whether overnight stays are required during travel," Aasma explained.

Aasma also said the cost of visits is influenced by how the two countries have treated one another reciprocally.

"Sometimes we go on a visit where, aside from airfare, we may not have many costs at all because the host covers most of the expenses, especially in the case of high-level visits. In that sense, one visit to London may cost €14,000, while another visit to a similar destination may cost €30,000. It all depends on the level of the visit and what the host agrees to cover," Aasma said.

"The cost of a visit depends on the level of the visit, the practices of the host country and certainly also the principle of reciprocity, meaning the level and scope of hosting are similar to what we have offered in Estonia — and vice versa," she added.

Aasma said Estonia conducts around two to three state visits per year.

"They are expensive, with many ceremonies and a great deal of formality. They are generally made to countries with which we have closer ties," Aasma said. She added that one defining feature of a state visit is that only the president conducts them.

Although Kazakhstan is not considered one of Estonia's closest partner countries, presidential foreign affairs adviser Margus Kolga said last year's only state visit was made there because Estonia had previously declined Kazakhstan's invitation due to scheduling conflicts.

"It was a matter of diplomatic courtesy. Another reason was that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommended going there. It is a country that plays a leading role in an important region," Kolga said. Another argument, he added, was to bring Kazakhstan closer to the Western sphere of values.

Kolga acknowledged that the number of state visits this year is high.

"But it cannot be said to be too high because this is the final year of the president's term in office," he said.

According to Kolga, the current number of visits — 20 to 25 per year — could become the standard.

Margus Kolga. Source: ERR

"But it depends on the individual, on who is more willing to travel and who is less willing. It is not physically enjoyable work either. The president has a very demanding schedule during visits, with little time for rest. And for the most part, it is the president who does the bulk of the work there. He speaks, while the others provide support. The president is constantly in the spotlight and constantly active during visits. One could even say there are too many visits, though not because they are unnecessary, but because visits are physically taxing and intellectually demanding," Kolga said.

According to Aasma, the importance of domestic visits should not be underestimated either.

"There has to be a balance. A president's success cannot be measured by the number of foreign visits completed," Aasma added.

Upcoming visits on Karis' schedule include Geneva, Poznań and the week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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