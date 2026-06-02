Ukrainian prime minister makes first official visit to Estonia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko arrived in Tallinn on her first official visit to Estonia on Tuesday and will meet with the prime minister and president.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) stressed that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and Europe's

"Estonia stands firmly with Ukraine, supporting the country's reconstruction and its path toward the European Union," he said.

Svyrydenko repeatedly thanked Estonia for its steadfast support.

"Today in Tallinn, we had a substantive and warm meeting with the Estonian prime minister and I am deeply grateful to the Estonian government for its consistent, principled and extraordinary support for Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion — and long before that. It is especially important to us that Estonia was among the first countries to clearly understand the scale of Russian aggression and the daily challenges it creates," she said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko made her first official visit to Tallinn on June 2, 2026. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"Just last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 600 drones and over 70 missiles. Rescue operations are still ongoing and we know that nine people were killed in Kyiv and 120 people were injured across the country. Such massive strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings are Ukraine's daily reality. We can stop this daily terror and Russia's attempts to expand the boundaries of its aggression only if we act together," the Ukrainian prime minister continued.

Defense cooperation was the main topic discussed during the leaders' meeting.

"First, we discussed defense cooperation and comprehensive military support for Ukraine. We are grateful to Estonia for its decision to allocate 0.25 percent of GDP to Ukraine's military support. We highly value Estonia's readiness to participate in initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, including the PURL program," Svyrydenko said.

"Defense technologies and unmanned systems were also a focus because Ukraine today has unique experience in the development of drones and air defense systems. We are ready to actively share that experience with Estonia."

The Ukrainian prime minister also highlighted sanctions policy, stressing that sanctions pressure must be increased because only a systematic and consistent tightening of sanctions can raise the cost of Russia's aggression.

"We are grateful to Estonia for its active support of the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia. We highly value Estonia's leading role in advancing restrictions on Russia's energy sector. We hope the 21st package will also be approved soon," Svyrydenko said.

"Estonia was the first country whose parliament ratified the agreement establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We are grateful to the Estonian government for joining Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, including projects to build housing for large families raising children who lost parents because of the war, as well as the construction of shelters and psychological rehabilitation centers."

From the House of the Brotherhood of Black Heads, Svyrydenko will travel to Kadriorg Palace for a meeting with President Alar Karis. She will then meet Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar at parliament. Eerik-Niiles Kross, chairman of the Estonia-Ukraine parliamentary group, will also take part in the meeting.

Svyrydenko became prime minister in July last year, replacing Denys Shmyhal, who had served in the position for more than five years. Born in 1985, she has previously served as first deputy prime minister, minister of economy and deputy head of the Presidential Office.

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