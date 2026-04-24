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Prime minister: Ultimate goal for Ukraine remains full EU membership

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (photo taken February 2026).
Prime Minister Kristen Michal with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (photo taken February 2026). Source: Presidendi kantselei
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Ukraine one day becoming a full member of the European Union continues to be an ultimate goal for the bloc and for Estonia, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Michal is attending the ongoing informal European Council meeting taking place in Cyprus, with Ukraine, the Middle East, energy prices, EU security, and the EU's multiannual financial framework (MFF) topics on the table.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the meeting.

"I am pleased that this meeting between the partners of the European Union and President Zelenskyy is getting off to a good start. The long-awaited key decisions regarding the granting of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the imposition of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia have just been announced. Support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia must continue," Michal said via a press release.

Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as Moldova's, remain in focus, the prime minister went on. "We must also press ahead with the enlargement of the European Union and open negotiation chapters with Ukraine and Moldova. The ultimate goal must be full membership."

As for the latest round of sanctions, and those sanctions already in place on Russia, Michal said these were "effective."

"The Russian economy is in trouble. Putin acknowledges this too and is looking for someone to blame. The new sanctions will make the situation of the aggressor even more difficult. The pressure must be maintained with the next package of sanctions," he added.

The European Council meeting will also see leaders address the Middle East and the pressure on energy prices during the ongoing shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the region. "What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz affects us all; we need stability and open sea lanes. Higher prices must not drive countries back to Russian imports or lead to a surge in its revenue. In the medium and long term, fossil fuel crises serve as a stark reminder of why we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels; this is crucial for security, the climate, and the natural environment," Michal said on this.

The informal European Council meeting in Cyprus kicked off with a working dinner Thursday evening.

The meeting comes at a time when President Zelenskyy has come in for criticism in Estonia and elsewhere over remarks he made about a hypothesized future attack by Russia on the Baltic states.

Narratives like this and security concerns following drones entering Estonia's airspace during the strikes on Russian oil ports last month have already translated into diminished tourism and investment figures.

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