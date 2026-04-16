Alar Karis: There is too much aggression in the air but together we prevail

There is too much discontent in the air, too much hatred, too much aggression. It seems that the postwar world order has begun to waver, said Alar Karis in his honorary doctorate lecture after being awarded an honorary doctorate by Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Although it has been jokingly said that the only thing Estonia and Lithuania have in common is Latvia, this has to be taken as good-natured humor. In reality, we have walked a long path together.

This path has been especially extensive over the last hundred years when our history walked in harmony and rhymed in many ways. Those times witnessed the creation of the republics and the first sovereign steps to ensure the future of the modern nation.

Then occupation and war with all its horrors and evils, which many of us resisted by escaping into the forests to maintain the ideals of freedom. We struggled through Soviet oppression and its inhuman face while keeping up our spirits and preserving our languages and cultures despite the occupier's brutal efforts to achieve the opposite.

To be honest, the regular confrontation of Tallinn Kalev basketball team with Žalgiris and Statyba provided some joy. Those who remember, remember.

And then, we stood together in the Baltic Way — one of the wonders of the modern world —, re-establishing our independence, giving both of our peoples a new vision of a free world, to a more prosperous future — as individuals, as a community, as a state. We joined efforts, along with our fellow Latvians, to enter into a renewed realm of independence.

And after 35 years of this joint journey, we have become members of NATO, the European Union, the United Nations and many other international institutions that are at the heart of the modern world.

We have joined forces in building up our military. This is a good moment to remember Baltic military projects like the Baltic Peacekeeping Battalion, the Baltic Air-surveillance Network, the Baltic Naval Squadron and the Baltic Defense College, which constituted the core of our military build-up and international reach in the 90s.

Or the series of international military exercises like Baltic Challenge or BALTOPS. We have been brothers in arms in a number of international peace-operations — in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, to name a few.

Membership in NATO and in the European Union have bolstered our understanding of and dedication to democracy, the liberal market economy, the rule of law, human and civil rights and collective defense.

We have defense plans in place and common infrastructure projects like Via Baltica and Rail Baltica, we have successfully integrated ourselves into the Continental European electricity system and our political institutions consult with each other regularly to find common ground on political issues.

Although there have been ups and downs, occasional misunderstandings like in any normal family, our relationship and like-mindedness are quite unique. It could be an example for others. We should be proud of this.

The times are getting more and more anxious. Too much dissatisfaction, too much hatred, too much aggression is in the air. It seems like the world is losing its direction, that the post-war foundations that have remained firm until now are starting to shake.

If not every day, then every week brings some novelty into our international affairs. I have to admit that this novelty is often not a very pleasant one; on the contrary, some things that seemed certain for so long have changed or are changing.

The glue that holds the mindset and unity of countries, of democracies, together is coming loose. Too often, people have come to believe that power, strength and might are the solutions and act accordingly. This attitude is mushrooming; it has to be stopped before it becomes unstoppable.

For both of us as a small states, stability and orderly affairs are lifelines. This creates the best conditions to exercise our own rights and fulfil our dreams, ensure the pursuit of happiness, which is the ultimate goal of all free people.

What should be done to not get lost in the storm? How much of the tide rushing in can be turned through our own effort? One thing is certain. If we do nothing, then the likelihood of getting lost to eternity is much higher.

First, we have to ensure that war in Europe — all too close to us — is stopped and that Ukrainians who are defending their independence and freedom will prevail, that justice will win.

Next, we have to ensure that the present world order and the principles it is based on — territorial integrity and sovereignty of people, peaceful settlement of disputes, right to self-determination, human rights and dignity — will not crumble and fade away.

Without an agreed order, smaller nations will face constant uncertainty. Larger ones will also have to bend themselves to the might of more brutal ones. From most of the world's perspective, what's happening right now is unreasonable. No system is perfect, but one where everyone has a voice and vote should generally be seen as the best solution in an inherently uncertain world.

Although there are a number of autocracies around the world and all of them should be contained and restrained, Russia is the one that bothers us the most. It is a power that does not hide its brutality; on the contrary, the country constantly displays it to intimidate, subjugate and suppress others.

The only way to push Russia back into its borders is through supporting Ukraine, consistently enforcing sanctions and keeping Russia in international isolation. Warmongers must also be punished and we are close to establishing a tribunal for the crimes of aggression.

Some of the processes and response time may be criticized, but the strength of the allies and the European Union is that when we have reached a decision, then it works in its full strength.

The past year has been filled with hopes for peace that have not become reality. In this respect, the Russian side seemed insincere from the start. Their goal was to gain time and wait for opportunities that would benefit them.

As a result, what we do not have is peace. A peace table with a participant like this is not inviting, but the moment will come when Europe must sit at this table.

And then we must be ready, not only to negotiate peace terms, but also in our understanding of how we treat Russia in the post-war period and on what principles we base our future relationships with them.

To be ready to react quickly, these discussions should be underway already. Otherwise, there is a risk that when action is needed, we will drown ourselves in internal debates. This would be a weak starting point.

Europe should become stronger: stronger militarily, stronger in cohesion and unity, stronger in striving for the future. To maintain our vitality, we must become an equal and respected partner, including with the United States. We can't continue looking at the world with our eyes wide shut and bask in our fading success.

Europe has to be able to take better care of its own security and defense. The decision to raise defense expenditures up to 5 percent was the right one to make, but we all know that this is not enough if it is not delivered quickly and with unity.

A quick boost is needed for the consolidation of the defense industry, especially in terms of R&D and production. We should not treat ourselves as competitors; we must be collaborators and partners in the truest sense of the word.

Moving forward with the defense industry is one of the focal points of this state visit. There is a lot to share, a number of avenues to pursue further and ways to cooperate.

Yesterday we had a forward-looking defense-related business forum where future opportunities were tackled. I am happy to note that a collaborative spirit and hands-on attitude were clearly visible, even some agreements and contracts were signed. I hope that companies like Go Grupp, KappaZetta, DefSecIntel Solutions, Nitrotol and many other will enrich our cooperative business landscape soon.

The other area of utmost importance for Europe is technological development and making use of new technologies in all areas of state and society.

The Draghi Report should not only be read, but also seriously applied. Otherwise, few nations will be considering Europe a serious player in global affairs in the near future.

As a result, our internal cohesion might start to crumble. Artificial intelligence, nano-technology, biotech, space and robotics should become our strengths.

Our American allies have reminded us of the need to do more and take more responsibility. Although America's critique is not always well-founded, there is truth in it.

We all know that together we are stronger, together we will achieve more than if we go forward in separate ways. So, let's maintain our decades-long togetherness, as too much is at stake to put our hopes into anything else.

True and effective partnership is not just both sides being treated equally, but both sides standing on equal footing.

In our emerging new reality there is one feature towards which we should be paying more attention. It is Nordic-Baltic cooperation, our breathing in the same rhythm, in short NB8.

I would say that this is where we have the strongest sense of like-mindedness and common understanding of the way of life. It is not just security or trade that binds us — more importantly, it is our understanding of happiness, well-being, human attitudes and aspirations.

This is a good reason for deepening our cooperation and bringing it into all areas that advance society and life. The last 30 years have brought us closer and now it's time to take the next step in our togetherness to make Northern Europe, the region of NB8, the best place to live and fulfill your dreams.

Those are not the only challenges we face. The list is long, from hybrid context of the threat and multiplicity of elements that could be applied in a hybrid way, followed by the dependencies we are countered with and ended by standing up against autocracies around the world.

In addition, enlargement, broader cooperation along the Baltic Sea, with our friends Germany and Poland in mind, the European Union's Multiannual Financial Framework. Those issues, among many others, will be in the agenda when Lithuania will be presiding the EU Council next year.

I would like to wish you all the strength and success in this endeavor. Estonia certainly will be, as we always are, a constructive and open-minded partner.

It's not just about security, although that has become increasingly important due to geopolitical tensions. There are other important areas we need to focus on. Otherwise, we may forget why we exist in the first place. We face a number of challenges that are easier to overcome together than by pushing forward alone.

Considering our common background and recent historic experience, it should not be very difficult to move forward together; on the contrary, I would say it should be rather easy.

One of the most recent successes in Baltic cooperation was the desynchronization of our electricity grid from the Russian one. It happened earlier than planned and all of us — Latvians, Lithuanians and Estonians — managed to pull ourselves together to accelerate the process.

I would like to thank here your government for carrying the torch and being inspirational. Although there were risks, we were ready to take them. As we know there are other decoupling projects from Russia ahead, such as the railway.

This is proof that if we really want something, together we will find a way to achieve it. Improving connectivity is an important area to secure both of our nations' futures.

Here I have in mind telecommunications, gas pipelines and power lines, but also transport corridors for different means of transport. I see that you already know what I am talking about — two big infrastructure projects that have captivated our minds for decades. Via Baltica and Rail Baltic. They are the backbone of our north-south and north-west connections, for all of us.

Once completed, they will significantly expand our opportunities and increase our competitiveness. Hereby I would simply like to call on all parties to treat those projects as the manifestation of our common interests, as a testimony to our success and ability to achieve something outstanding together.

Timely completion in its entirety would also be a testament and an example to other European nations, including our Nordic friends. It would be good proof of how much we value our common interests and that we are able to deliver.

There is one additional aspect we share. Our common challenge. Both of our societies are ageing and declining. For a long time now, we have seen more sad passings than joyful births.

This is combined with an exodus to better pastures, people moving to other countries. We have nothing against the free movement of people, it is right and should stay that way, but we have to also find ways to keep our kin here, where they are born, where their relatives are, where their mindset is rooted.

Otherwise, if nothing else, we will soon face the problem of how to maintain the state, how to fulfil all the tasks that lie before us and how to ensure peaceful and freedom-based prosperity for our people.

There are no simple answers to these questions; rather, the solution to this problem is complex and requires a broad and diverse perspective. The issue is also related to the availability of a workforce to produce wealth and keep the country going.

I don't believe in the school of thought that claims the solution lies in artificial intelligence taking over some professions so there will be less need for human labor. This approach will lead us to extinction sooner or later and distracts us from reality, blinding us when we should actually be vigilant, on alert.

I do not have answers to this problem yet, but I know if we do not find them soon, we will be in trouble. To boost birth rates, we should find new societal incentives, emotional as well as financial. Being a mother or father should be a matter of honor, a symbol of social success.

Bringing our compatriots and their siblings back home also requires our attention. They will come if they know it is a place where everyone has a fair chance at happiness.

There is also a possibility, since nature does not tolerate empty space, that others will come and fill the spaces left behind. Our task is to guide them and help them become part of our cultural and intellectual space. History has shown that this is possible.

But all of this is hypothetical. All I know is that we must do something about it. The only thing that brings me peace is knowing that this isn't the first time this has happened and, sooner or later, we're always able to find a way out of any problems. Hopefully, that will be the case this time too.

It is time to draw a line. Our main task as leaders and politicians, what is actually expected from us by our people, is to secure the dignity and life span of our nation, our people, and to achieve what democracies have long set as their goal — the pursuit of happiness.

The happiest nations in the world are our neighbors, those with the crossed flags. If you scan through the World Happiness Report, all those five nations are among the first six on the list. This has been the case for a decade already.

I am not a big fan of the indexes, but I still have to admit that the Nordics have done something right. And I am sure people stay and return to where they have good perspectives and a high quality of life. Why should not we follow suit?

Although our credentials in terms of happiness are not bad at all, there is always room for improvement and setting higher goals for ourselves. This will be a complex task, an equation with several variables, but it is worth of effort. Our people deserve it.

A few weeks ago, I came across a Lithuanian Lenten cookbook. As I leafed through it, one similarity between us became apparent — the core of our diet: black rye bread, cottage cheese, sour cream and potatoes.

This reminded me of where our common origin is, where we come from. This is a people with peasant lore, living in harmony with nature, who cherish the four seasons — who derive joy from the emerging spring, gain strength from the summer sun, secure their lives with the autumn harvest and find solace in the quiet winter.

Although life today is flavored with modernity, this core is still there. It is in and around us every day.

Life is beautiful. Let us keep it so!

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