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President stresses Baltic-Nordic cooperation on state visit to Lithuania

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President Alar Karis visits Lithuania.
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President Alar Karis said that security is based on close alliances during a state visit to Lithuania, where he met with President Gitanas Nausėda.

"We live in a time when the previous balance has shifted. Our strength comes from clarity, consistency, and cooperation. In a changing world, what determines weight is not the size of a country, but what kind of example we set and with whom and how we act together. Therefore, Baltic-Nordic cooperation is of central importance to us," the head of state said.

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