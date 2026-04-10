X!

President: Estonia key to Europe's space defense

News
Alar Karis at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC).
Alar Karis at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC). Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
News

Estonia has its part to play in space tech in Europe, including in defense, President Alar Karis said.

The role of space technology in European security is growing, making keeping up with technology developments essential, the head of state said.

Estonia should play to its strengths here, for instance in enhancing cybersecurity and remote sensing capabilities, the president went on.

"The technological advancement of Estonia's Space Cyber Range has become our flagship," he said. "It enables the testing and development of integrated space systems in a controlled environment, for instance by conducting exercises and improving software," the president continued, via a press release.

Karis made his remarks while on a visit to the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. The ESTEC is the main technical hub of the European Space Agency (ESA), earlier this week.

There, he met with Estonian specialists employed by the center and was given a tour of the facility's laboratories. At the heart of the visit was cooperation between Estonia and ESA in the fields of space technology, research and security.

Education and support for young talent in the space sector was also on the table, and President Karis highlighted the ESA's Junior Professional program and initiatives, which have given rise to a new generation of space experts. Over 20 Estonian citizens have already taken part in these initiatives.

President Alar Karis at an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, in The Hague. Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.

The president's itinerary while in The Netherlands also included an audience with King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, giving a presentation to the Utrecht Sciene Park, and taking part in a panel discussion at the Erasmus School of Economics.

Established over 50 years ago, the ESA is an intergovernmental organization with 23 member states, including Estonia. The ESA/ESTEC, its biggest tech center, is the European hub of space technology development, employing thousands of scientists and engineers all over the continent.

The Space Cyber Range is a European initiative which officially kicked off in February 2025, under the ESA area of authority. Once it is fully operational, it will be hosted at the CR14 cyber range in Tallinn and will provide one of the first integrated environments in Europe for space cybersecurity simulation, testing, training and validation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Functional reading skills unsatisfactory for close to fifth of Estonians

16:27

ISS collected Riigikogu members' comms data during investigation into MP

16:04

Tõnis Vare: Bringing data centers to Estonia a way to liven up the economy

15:27

ERR in Seattle: City geared up for FIFA World Cup 2026 bonanza

14:53

President: Estonia key to Europe's space defense

14:21

Speed limits go up on Estonian highways

13:45

Potato farmer: Ukrainians going home would be a serious blow to agriculture

13:14

Drone boom may lead to stricter airspace regulations in and around Tartu

13:00

Estonian MOD official: Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian air defenses

12:58

Estonia's fifth major islands ferry to be built by a Polish shipyard

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

09.04

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

09.04

Strategy document: Estonia must be self-sufficient for 30 days if outside links severed

09.04

Sense of security among Estonia's residents falls to lowest level in 3 years

08:43

President Karis: Our foreign ministry lacks the ability to look ahead Updated

09.04

Analyst: Estonia's competitiveness is very worrying

09.04

Paide resident followed by lone wolf in nighttime shadows of town's castle

08.04

First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

09.04

Court rejects application to close down sex offender 'exposure' site

10:26

Tallinn's Telliskivi district redevelopment plan submitted after several years' wait

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo