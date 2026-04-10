President: Estonia key to Europe's space defense

Estonia has its part to play in space tech in Europe, including in defense, President Alar Karis said.

The role of space technology in European security is growing, making keeping up with technology developments essential, the head of state said.

Estonia should play to its strengths here, for instance in enhancing cybersecurity and remote sensing capabilities, the president went on.

"The technological advancement of Estonia's Space Cyber Range has become our flagship," he said. "It enables the testing and development of integrated space systems in a controlled environment, for instance by conducting exercises and improving software," the president continued, via a press release.

Karis made his remarks while on a visit to the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, The Netherlands. The ESTEC is the main technical hub of the European Space Agency (ESA), earlier this week.

There, he met with Estonian specialists employed by the center and was given a tour of the facility's laboratories. At the heart of the visit was cooperation between Estonia and ESA in the fields of space technology, research and security.

Education and support for young talent in the space sector was also on the table, and President Karis highlighted the ESA's Junior Professional program and initiatives, which have given rise to a new generation of space experts. Over 20 Estonian citizens have already taken part in these initiatives.

President Alar Karis at an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, in The Hague. Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.

The president's itinerary while in The Netherlands also included an audience with King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, giving a presentation to the Utrecht Sciene Park, and taking part in a panel discussion at the Erasmus School of Economics.

Established over 50 years ago, the ESA is an intergovernmental organization with 23 member states, including Estonia. The ESA/ESTEC, its biggest tech center, is the European hub of space technology development, employing thousands of scientists and engineers all over the continent.

The Space Cyber Range is a European initiative which officially kicked off in February 2025, under the ESA area of authority. Once it is fully operational, it will be hosted at the CR14 cyber range in Tallinn and will provide one of the first integrated environments in Europe for space cybersecurity simulation, testing, training and validation.

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