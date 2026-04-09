Trust in the Estonian president rises to highest level in 3 years

Public trust in Estonia's president reached 76 percent in March, according to a recent State Chancellery survey.

In the previous survey conducted last December, 71 percent of respondents said they somewhat or fully trusted the president.

Eighteen percent of Estonia's residents do not trust the president, while 6 percent were unable to express an opinion.

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, 81 percent trust the president, up from 76 percent in December. Trust among respondents of other nationalities rose to 65 percent from 58 percent.

Trust in the president is somewhat higher among women at 79 percent and slightly lower among men at 72 percent.

Trust levels are above average in older age groups, reaching 89 percent among those aged 75 and over, and 82 percent among those aged 65–74. Trust is also high among the youngest age group of 15–24, where 77 percent trust the president.

Regionally, trust in the president is very high in Southern Estonia at 83 percent, Central Estonia at 80 percent and Northern Estonia at 76 percent, while it is lower in Northeastern Estonia at 69 percent.

Alar Karis has served as Estonia's president since October 11, 2021. Karis' first term ends this autumn, and it is not yet known whether he will run for a second term in the elections taking place in September.

Emor conducted the survey on behalf of the State Chancellery between March 16 and 23. A total of 1,637 people responded via web and telephone.

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