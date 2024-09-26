X!

Estonia to chair European Interparliamentary Space Conference for 2025

News
Mario Kadastik at the EISC plenary session in Luxembourg.
Mario Kadastik at the EISC plenary session in Luxembourg. Source: Riigikogu Press Service.
News

Estonia is to be lead nation of the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) next year.

The announcement was made after the annual EISC plenary session in Luxembourg on Monday.

Mario Kadastik, head of Estonia's delegation to the conference, said: "Today's discussion on defense and security in space has been an excellent introduction to the upcoming Estonian Presidency."

"Next year, we intend to focus even more on the common ground of security and space sector and increase the involvement of politicians in these debates," Kadastik continued, via a press release.

Estonia will be hosting delegations from EISC member states, the European Space Agency and the European Space Policy Institute, over the next year, and in spring 2025 will hold a space workshop in spring 2025, followed by the plenary session in autumn.

The EISC was established in 1999 and all EU or ESA member states which have created a parliamentary body dealing with space affairs are eligible for full membership.

It has 14 members – the newest one being Finland, which joined at Monday's session.

The body aims to offer national legislatures in Europe the opportunity to exchange information, discuss issues and carry out analysis in the space policy sector.

EISC resolutions are non-binding, but the organization says it helps define the role of the legislators of European countries in dealing with space issues.

The EISC chair position is rotating on an annual basis; Estonia last held the role in 2017.

This time around, Estonia aims to spark discussion on how to utilize entrepreneurship in the space sector, and how to deal with the relevant regulatory and legislative framework.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu press service.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:38

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

16:22

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could he headed for bankruptcy

15:53

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

15:51

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

15:14

Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

15:12

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

14:38

Top long jumper Ksenija Balta retires from competitive athletics

14:11

€1.6 billion extra ammunition procurement completion put back to 2031

13:44

Government greenlights €168 million from reserve to keep healthcare afloat

13:44

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

25.09

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

09:33

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

25.09

Spanish NASAMS air defense system returns to Estonia

25.09

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo