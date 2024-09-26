Estonia to chair European Interparliamentary Space Conference for 2025

Estonia is to be lead nation of the European Interparliamentary Space Conference (EISC) next year.

The announcement was made after the annual EISC plenary session in Luxembourg on Monday.

Mario Kadastik, head of Estonia's delegation to the conference, said: "Today's discussion on defense and security in space has been an excellent introduction to the upcoming Estonian Presidency."

"Next year, we intend to focus even more on the common ground of security and space sector and increase the involvement of politicians in these debates," Kadastik continued, via a press release.

Estonia will be hosting delegations from EISC member states, the European Space Agency and the European Space Policy Institute, over the next year, and in spring 2025 will hold a space workshop in spring 2025, followed by the plenary session in autumn.

The EISC was established in 1999 and all EU or ESA member states which have created a parliamentary body dealing with space affairs are eligible for full membership.

It has 14 members – the newest one being Finland, which joined at Monday's session.

The body aims to offer national legislatures in Europe the opportunity to exchange information, discuss issues and carry out analysis in the space policy sector.

EISC resolutions are non-binding, but the organization says it helps define the role of the legislators of European countries in dealing with space issues.

The EISC chair position is rotating on an annual basis; Estonia last held the role in 2017.

This time around, Estonia aims to spark discussion on how to utilize entrepreneurship in the space sector, and how to deal with the relevant regulatory and legislative framework.

