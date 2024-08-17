Estonian student satellite Hämarik source of valuable lessons

This week, the Estonian student satellite Hämarik burned up in the atmosphere after nearly four years in space. According to project participants, sending the satellite into orbit provided them with a wealth of valuable experience despite its end.

The satellite Hämarik (Twilight) was launched into orbit in September 2020 through the collaboration of students from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and the company Datel. According to Katriin Kristmann, CEO of the Estonian Student Satellite Foundation and a doctoral student, the project provided all participants with invaluable lessons in developing and building space technology.

"One of the most important lessons from this project was that the most crucial resource is people. It was very challenging to find people for such a project. Firstly, because Estonia's space sector is so young, students have little experience in this field. Moreover, even the mentors don't have much specific experience in space technology. So, that was a very significant lesson," Kristmann explained.

Hämarik also helped gather knowledge about solar panels and solar energy.

"Compared to Estonia's first satellite, ESTCube-1, Hämarik's solar panels performed much better and lasted longer because we used glass-covered panels. The glass protects the solar panels from overly intense light radiation. The panels we use in fields and on rooftops don't encounter such high-energy light, but in space, without a protective atmosphere, solar panels degrade much faster. Hämarik's panels lasted longer because they were better protected," Kristmann elaborated.

Estonia's space sector is developing rapidly, and the construction of a new student satellite, SUTS, is already underway. While Hämarik allowed university researchers and faculty to test Earth observation cameras, optical communication and high-speed radio communication, SUTS will also involve companies.

"There are already three different companies testing their technology on SUTS. I think that since the space sector and satellite building are relatively new in Estonia, many companies might not realize there's an opportunity to test their technology or development work on a satellite. We certainly aim to raise awareness and build more satellites so that companies or researchers can test their innovations. I believe there are more interested parties than we currently anticipate," said the CEO of the Estonian Student Satellite Foundation.

The construction of SUTS will take time, however, as participants in the student satellite project come and go, graduate and leave with their knowledge and experience. SUTS is planned for launch in 2027 or 2028, and the experience gained from Hämarik will be invaluable, Kristmann noted.

"Thanks to Hämarik, we can use similar electronics in the new project because Hämarik's electronics worked very well. The communication systems also worked very well, so we can definitely use similar approaches for SUTS. SUTS is completely different in size and appearance, so most of the technology will have to be newly developed, but thanks to Hämarik, we can transfer lessons learned in communication, electronics and solar panels to the next project," she emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!