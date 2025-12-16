Estonia's ESTCube-3 satellite could reach orbit in 2029

The University of Tartu and the European Space Agency have signed an agreement to develop the ESTCube-3 satellite, with the aim of providing Europe with a vital cyber defense training ground in orbit.

Although two years ago, the student-developed satellite ESTCube-2 was destroyed on board a launch vehicle, for the satellite program as a whole, that was only a temporary setback.

Antti Tamm, director of Tartu Observatory, told ERR that now the aim is to create a practical environment in orbit or cyber defense training.

"The goal is nothing less than to provide a flight school, but a flight school in orbit, where future satellite operators or mission planners can practice how to operate a satellite," Tamm told ERR.

However, unlike earlier satellite projects, where the main burden for the mission fell on students, this time the work is being organized differently,

"ESTCube-3 is being built by professional engineers, though primarily as a learning platform for students and company employees," said the astrophysicist, highlighting the main difference from its predecessors.

Estonia's role in the European space program is linked to the country's specific expertise in the digital sphere. According to Tamm, Estonia has a clear task as part of this international competition. "One of Estonia's main niches is to provide Europe with cyber security solutions for space, and ESTCube-3 will become a platform for practicing this particular type of cyber security," he explained.

Although the previous satellite mission with ESTCube-2 was short-lived, much of the development work done at that time will also be used in the new project.

"It hasn't all gone to waste. We don't have to start from scratch – a lot of work has been done, and we will try to maintain as much of that as possible," Tamm told ERR.

A preliminary study is currently underway to determine the precise technical conditions and partners needed to prepare for the launch of the satellite by the end of the decade. "If all goes well, the satellite could be launched as early as the beginning of 2029," Tamm said

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!