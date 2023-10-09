Estonia's ESTCube-2 satellite launched into orbit on Monday

News
ESTCube-2 was sent into space by the Vega launcher.
ESTCube-2 was sent into space by the Vega launcher. Source: ArianeSpace
News

On Monday morning, at 4.36 a.m. Estonian time, the Vega launcher carrying Estonia's fourth satellite, ESTCube-2, was launched into space from French Guiana. The launch had initially been scheduled for October 7, but was postponed only seconds before it began.

According to Hans Teras, junior research fellow at the University of Tartu Observatory and ESTCube-2 project manager, the team involved are proud of getting the satellite into orbit after years of hard work.

 "This, does not mean however, that we can rest now. Someone also has to control the orbiting satellite and conduct scientific experiments with it," said Teras.

"First, however, we need to wait for the first signal, which should arrive at around 11:30."

ESTCube-2's leading systems engineer Kristo Allaje said that controlling a satellite is perhaps even harder than building one. "There are few people who have done it and could help, and the problems are unknown. The lifetime of the satellite is two years. So, the clock is ticking."

ESTCube-2 is Estonia's most research-intensive satellite and has been mostly built by students. Around 600 students, most from the University of Tartu, have contributed to its development.

ESTCube-2 is a three-unit CubeSat, which means it consists of three 10 × 10 × 10 cm cubes, each weighing up to 2 kg. The entire satellite weighs 4.5 kg and is around the size of a shoebox.

The mission's boldest goal is to find a solution to reduce space debris. The satellite also carries an anti-corrosion experiment and Earth observation cameras. In addition, a unique cybersecurity system created by CybExer Technologies OÜ will be tested in ground systems to develop resilience to cyberattacks. The function of the plasma brake on the satellite is to remove the satellite from Earth's orbit at the end of the mission.

ESTCube-1 was launched ten years ago, making Estonia a spacefaring country for the first time.

Work on ESTCube-2 began at Tartu Observatory of the University of Tartu at around the same time.

The project is being managed together with the Estonian Student Satellite Foundation. The mission was prepared in cooperation with partners from Finland and Germany. ESTCube-2's launch was supported by the European Space Agency and the European Union.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

17:00

Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

16:20

Elron plans to build more rain shelters on train platforms

15:48

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

15:33

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

15:00

Developers still await permits to start work on Tallinn's Hipodroomi site

14:53

Gas companies: Balticconnector closure will not raise Estonian prices

14:20

Estonia's ESTCube-2 satellite launched into orbit on Monday

14:04

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

13:38

Consulate closures: Letter from US West Coast

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:26

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak Updated

08.10

Gallery: Storm damage on Sunday

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

08.10

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

09:48

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

14:04

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

09:21

Some households to have power restored by Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: