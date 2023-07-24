Estonian-built satellite to help combat space debris problem

News
The ESTCube-2 cubesat, or miniature satellite, is being transported to the Czech Republic in preparation for its launch into space. July 2023.
Open gallery
33 photos
News

To date, all satellites that have been sent into the Earth's orbit have remained there following the completion of their tasks, turning into space debris. Scheduled to launch this fall, the Estonian-developed cubesat ESTCube-2 will be testing out a new technology that could help remove satellites from orbit at the end of their respective missions.

For the past decade, the ESTCube-2 was under construction at the Tartu Observatory in Tõravere. Over the weekend, the team behind the satellite packed up the cubesat, a miniature satellite consisting of three 10x10x10 centimeter units, and drove it to the Czech Republic, where it will undergo final testing before being prepared for launch this fall.

Should everything be working as planned, the ESTCube-2 is scheduled to hitch a ride into orbit this September.

To date, all satellites that have been sent into the Earth's orbit have remained there following the completion of their tasks, contributing to literal junk continuing to orbit the planet known as space debris. According to ESTCube social media specialist Sirli Sarapuu, this collection of space debris includes tens of thousands of satellites — as launching satellites into orbit becomes increasingly cheaper.

"The ESTCube team has previously launched ESTCube-1 into orbit as well," Sarapuu noted. "Unfortunately, ESTCube-1, for example, has since become space debris as well, as it is shut down, so to speak."

While in orbit, the ESTCube-2 is slated to fulfill several tasks, the most crucial of which is to test whether it's possible to remove a satellite from orbit so as not to generate additional space junk.

"You cannot control space waste," the team member explained. "There are quite a lot of little pieces; even just a little piece the size of your fingertip can destroy other satellites by flying into them. That can cause quite a significant amount of damage."

Previously, it hasn't been possible to remove satellites from orbit. The ESTCube-2, however, will be testing out a new technology — a novel spacecraft propulsion technology known as the electric plasma brake.

Finer than a human hair at 50 micrometers thick, the plasma brake is a thin, high-voltage charged tether attached to the satellite.

"You're riding in a car and you stick your hand out the window," Sarapuu said, describing how the plasma brake works. "Now if your arm were 30 meters long, at some point it'll slow the car down. And now when that satellite's speed is reduced, it will start dropping in its orbit and will eventually burn up in the atmosphere."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:06

Estonian-built satellite to help combat space debris problem

09:40

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

23.07

Ott Tänak finishes eighth in WRC Rally Estonia

23.07

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

22.07

Refurbished 100-year-old river boat relaunched in Tartu

22.07

Latvia defense chief: New NATO defense plan more robust than mere deterrent

22.07

Rainer Saks: By quitting grain agreement, Russia is taking initiative

22.07

CEPA: Russia grip on Ukraine grain export harms developing world greatly

22.07

Zebra foal born on Otepää farm faring well

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.07

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

21.07

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

21.07

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

22.07

Watch: Estonia wreck dive robot cuts out steel hull samples

21.07

US B-52 bombers fly over Estonia in training exercise

21.07

Prepaid food aid card policy to roll out across Estonia in autumn

22.07

Tallinn deputy mayor: Traffic disruption should start to ease in September

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: