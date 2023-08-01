SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

The Estonian national flag which recently returned from 275 days in earth orbit with the ISS.
The Estonian national flag which recently returned from 275 days in earth orbit with the ISS. Source: Social Media
The Estonian flag made its first ever voyage into space recently, after being blasted off into orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket.

This was the first time the Estonian blue-black-white had orbited the earth, which in fact it did around 4,400 times in the 275 days between July 15 last year and April 15 this year, when the flag reentered the earth's atmosphere on the SpaceX CRS-27 Dragon.

The flag had traveled around 112,200,000 nautical miles during that time.

Estonian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson noted on his social media account that: "Several flags flew on Apollo, but Estonia was occupied by the evil empire then," referring to the Soviet Union.

Jurvetson, a former SpaceX board member, added that he next planned to fly the Ukrainian flag.

The flag launched with the Space X CRS25 Falcon 9/Dragon spacecraft which then headed for the International Space Station (ISS) and remained attached to the MISSE-16 payload throughout its time in space.

The journey was certified by Richard Garner, director of the space collective, a company dedicated to NASA and Space Memorabilia and Collectibles. 

The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX)  is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satellite communications company headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

The company's Falcon 9 rockets have landed and re-flown more than 180 times.

It was founded by Elon Musk over two decades ago, while the X branding has most recently been in the news after a rebranding of the Twitter social media platform began last month.

Musk purchased Twitter in 2022.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

