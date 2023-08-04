Paper: Police in Paide called as man tramples on Ukrainian flag

Estonian and Ukrainian flags (photo is illustrative).
Estonian and Ukrainian flags (photo is illustrative). Source: Stenbock House.
A man pulled down the Ukrainian flag which was officially flown outside a public building in the central Estonian town of Paide, regional daily Jarva teataja reports (link in Estonian).

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel were at noon Thursday called to the scene, the Paide Cultural Center, whose director Martha-Beryl Grauberg, said the incident – where an individual yanked the Ukrainian flag from its flag-post and started stamping on it – is the second of its kind to have happened at that location lately.

Grauberg said in relation to the first incident that: "On the night of July 27 ... cords of both mast flags, both Estonian and Ukrainian, were cut and the flags were removed," adding the PPA has initiated misdemeanor proceedings in relation to the case.

The man who committed the act owned up to it on the spot, but said that his motivation was not based on anti-Ukrainian sentiment, but rather as a way of attracting PPA attention, since, he told witnesses, his wife and child had been "kidnapped".

The individual, who says he is a Paide resident, denied culpability for the earlier incident in late July, while the PPA has yet to decide whether further proceedings will be initiated in this second case.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

