Weekend's Paide Opinion Festival attendance was around 10,000

News
An Opinion Festival panel discussion in progress.
An Opinion Festival panel discussion in progress. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The 11th Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) held in the central Estonia town of Paide at the weekend attracted around 10,000 people, organizers say.

Festival organizer Kaspar Tammist noted that this year in the interests of promoting what Arvamusfestival calls a strong discussion culture, all attendees at the event were able to have their say, at least at some discussions, in addition to the panelists.

"It is a pleasure to see that more and more people venture, desire and know how to express their opinions," he said.

Nearly 150 panel discussions were held over the two-day event Friday and Saturday, alongside workshops, concerts and other events.

Topics as diverse as taxation, the complexity of diagnosing Attention Deficit Disorder, the options for limits on the use of e-scooters, music therapy, conspiracy theories and the preparedness of the Estonian people for national defense and crises, all vied for the audience's attention.

Exhibitions and music adorned the main drag through the town center, in addition to the usual refreshment stalls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

16:58

Akkermann: Finance committee should set constitutional institution budgets

16:47

Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

16:30

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make Grand Slam debut in US Open qualifiers

16:16

Jaak Aaviksoo: Self-igniting scandals and inflammable Estonia

15:52

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15:48

Minister: Noone stopping president's office from formally requesting funds

15:34

Fund and experts: Unemployment spike still to come

15:28

Gas sellers: We're seeing rise in natural gas price looming

14:57

Pere Sihtkapital: We deleted all data collected for childless women survey

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

14.08

University of Tartu sacks dean Raul Eamets Updated

14.08

Estonian citizen caught at border smuggling old coins out of Ukraine

14.08

Latvian prime minister resigns

09:01

Statistics: Unemployment in Estonia over 50,000 in Q2 2023

13.08

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: