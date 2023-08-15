Weekend's Paide Opinion Festival attendance was around 10,000

The 11th Opinion Festival (Arvamusfestival) held in the central Estonia town of Paide at the weekend attracted around 10,000 people, organizers say.

Festival organizer Kaspar Tammist noted that this year in the interests of promoting what Arvamusfestival calls a strong discussion culture, all attendees at the event were able to have their say, at least at some discussions, in addition to the panelists.

"It is a pleasure to see that more and more people venture, desire and know how to express their opinions," he said.

Nearly 150 panel discussions were held over the two-day event Friday and Saturday, alongside workshops, concerts and other events.

Topics as diverse as taxation, the complexity of diagnosing Attention Deficit Disorder, the options for limits on the use of e-scooters, music therapy, conspiracy theories and the preparedness of the Estonian people for national defense and crises, all vied for the audience's attention.

Exhibitions and music adorned the main drag through the town center, in addition to the usual refreshment stalls.

