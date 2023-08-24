Viljandi gets new outdoor youth skateboard park

A state-of-the-art outdoor skateboard park has been opened in the South Estonian city of Viljandi, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Located in the Männimäe and next to the Jakobson school, the new facility replaces an older, dilapidated skatepark and allows roller blading and other pursuits, as well as skateboarding.

The wishes of young people were also listened to during the design process, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Rita Pomber, project manager at Avatud Noortetoa, overseeing the park, said: "IN conjunction with the city government and the shared ideas, they made the content of the park into what they needed and wanted."

One youth, Silver, a BMX enthusiast, said: "The old park was very run down, and it was dangerous too – with screws and missing, broken plywood boards etc. The new version is made of concrete and it is certain that it will be in use for a long time to come."

The center has proven popular, as more than 200 "extreme" sportspeople in Viljandi, population 17,000, indulge in some of the activities the skate park can accommodate, while there is also an indoor equivalent, which also attracts scooter riders.

Gruuvi Grupp constructed the Männimäe skate park at a cost of €235,000.

