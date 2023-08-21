Ministry: 980 babies born in Estonia in July 2023

980 births were registered in Estonia in July 2023, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

483 of July's births were girls; 497 were boys.

In July 2022, 1,016 births were registered, meaning this year's figure is a fall of X percent.

Of the births, 16 pairs of twins were registered – four sets of boys, six of girls, and six mixed pairs.

By county, the breakdown was as follows:

Tallinn: 342 births, Harju County (excluding Tallinn): 162 births, Tartu County (including the city of Tartu): 125 births, Ida-Viru County: 55, Pärnu County: 49, Lääne-Viru County: 37, Viljandi County: 30, Järva County and Saaremaa: 26 births each, Jõgeva and Rapla counties: 23 each, Põlva County: 20, Lääne and Valga counties: 19 each, Võrumaa: 18, and Hiiumaa: Six births.

In July, the most popular first names for girls were Sofia (10 cases), Emily, Maria (seven cases), Astrid, Mia, Mira and Olivia (five of each).

The commonest names given to boys born in Estonian in July were: David, Hugo, Sebastian (seven cases each), Adrian, Jakob, Rasmus, Robin (six each), Jasper, Johannes, Karl, Lucas, Matvei and Uku (five each).

Marriages and dissolutions

917 marriages were concluded in July 2023, down from 1,153 in July 2022. Of the 917 this year, 70 were performed by registrars, and 90 by religious clergy.

197 marriages were dissolved in that month, 39 of them by notaries. There were 191 dissolutions posted in the same month in 2022.

Deaths

The number of deaths recorded in Estonia in July 2023 fell to 1,164, from 1,312 in July 2022.

Name changes

208 people in Estonia took a new name or names in July this year, up from 168 in July 2022.

150 people changed their last name, 37 their first name and 21 both first and second names.

Of those who changed their name, 140 were women and 68 were men.

The Ministry of the Interior's department of population operations maintains records of registered family statuses. The ministry does not comment on demographic trends, a task left for state agency Statistics Estonia.

