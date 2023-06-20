Extra legal workload not foreseen with legalization of same-sex marriage

Officials at Tallinn's Vital Statistics Department do not foresee that the legalization of same-sex marriage will significantly increase their workload.

Kristi Kail, head of the department which registers marriages, births, and deaths in the capital, told ERR she did not expect to see a significant impact at the moment.

"However, if the increase turns out to be significant, there will undoubtedly be additional costs, and the need for further training can only be assessed once it is clearer whether and to what extent the operation will change," said Kail.

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu adopted amendments to the Family Act related to the government's trust issue, which gives same-sex couples the legal right to marry.

The law enters into force on January 1, 2024.

"As the issue is still so fresh today, first the law should enter into force, and then the ministries will give instructions as to which part of the procedure as such will change, and whether there will be any changes from a technical point of view," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!